Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lizzo To Drop New Children’s Book About ‘Lil Lizzo’ And Her Flute-Fueled Beginnings The book will focus on "Lil Lizzo" and the discovery of her passion for the flute.







Lizzo is sharing more about her “origin story” with the flute through a new children’s book.

The “Good as Hell” singer has authored a children’s novel, “Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin,” making her the latest celebrity children’s book author. She announced the news and showed off the book’s cover to Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“Everyone always asks me my origin story with the flute,” explained the Grammy winner on her inspiration to pen the book. “They’re like, ‘why flute, how flute?’ This tells the real-life story of how I started playing the flute.”

While a children’s book is a new lane for the singer-songwriter, she says the love of writing allowed her to take on the venture.

“I love writing. Like, I have always wanted to write ‘The Great American Novel.’ I used to say that when I was a kid. And that was before the music took over,” she told King.

Instead of the next classic in literature, however, Lizzo opted to write Billboard hits. Now, she has returned to her initial writing roots while inspiring children to follow their hearts, just as she did with the flute.

She called the novel a “beautiful marriage of everything that’s me.” As for the book’s title, Lizzo took inspiration from another artist’s alter ego. She compared Beyoncé’s on-stage persona, Sasha Fierce, to how she felt when she began to play the flute.

“Sasha, there was a time, so there was, Beyoncé is like such an inspiration to me, especially when I was younger growing up,” said Lizzo. “And she had her alter ego. She was like, I’m Beyoncé, but then on stage I’m Sasha Fierce. And I was like, oh, that’s so funny because to me I felt like the flute.”

Because of her grind to become a rapper, the 37-year-old entertainer felt she had to split that persona from her life as a flutist. Thus, she created her own version of “Sasha Fierce,” named “Sasha B. Flootin,” that young readers will soon discover.

She continued,” I had split into two different worlds when I was going to college for flute. And when I wanted to be a rapper in the Houston scene. I felt like I had to choose between the two. So I was like Sasha, or the flute will be my alter ego.”

Lizzo says the children’s book will also encourage children to build confidence and find their voice. The Houston native wants little readers to explore all their passions and trust themselves to pursue their dreams.

“This is a story about finding your voice. And the only way to find your voice is by being yourself and trusting yourself,” Lizzo said. “ It doesn’t matter where you are, who you know. At the end of the day, it’s always going to be about you. And by the end of the story, hopefully.”

For fans waiting to get their hands on Lizzo’s latest project, “Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’” will release Sept. 8.

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