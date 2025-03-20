Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Lizzo Says Her Critics Are Triggered ‘Hearing A Black Woman Make Real Music With Radical Joy’ Lizzo calls out her "miserable" critics who are bothered by the "radical joy" in her music.







Lizzo is clapping back at the “miserable” critics of her newest single, “Still Bad.” According to the Grammy-winning singer, they’re just bothered by a Black woman making “real music with radical joy.”

The “Juice” singer fired off a series of fiery tweets four days after releasing her new single, in which she sings about how she’s “still surviving” and “still bad” despite facing a challenging period in her life. In her rant on X, Lizzo compares the criticism to the mistreatment Black women often endure from the outside world.

“Saying my brand of ‘poptimism’ doesn’t work in a ‘post Covid world’ is a lazy take,” Lizzo tweeted.

“As if I didn’t write ‘about damn time’ to be a post lockdown anthem to inspire us to get outside and together again.. and was successful at it, btw,” she added of her 2022 single, which won the record of the year at the 2023 Grammys.

“I think seeing and hearing a black woman make real music with radical joy triggers miserable people,” she added. “But I follow in the footsteps of Janet [Jackson], of Funkadelic, of Earth Wind and Fire… nobody’s doing it like me for Us.”

In a follow-up tweet, Lizzo referenced trailblazing Black women in music who faced widespread criticism throughout their careers before finally receiving the recognition they deserved.

“The way this world treats black women is sickening… blacklisted Janet and now 20yrs later yall calling her music “cute black girl bops” & giving her flowers,” Lizzo wrote. “Dogged Whitney for her love life & called her a drug addict for laughs but now yall wanna honor her. Y’all laughed at Tina’s abuse and never let her forget…”

“The least protected person in America…,” she added.

The “Truth Hurts” singer ended her rant with a subtle reference to her ongoing legal battles. Former staff have accused her of operating a toxic work environment.

“What happened to me was supposed to destroy me but it has only set me free!” Lizzo added. “Now I know none of this is real. The only thing that’s real is the love that I share with my family, my friends, nature, my fans, in Real Life.”

.Lizzo’s new music marks her comeback following the lawsuit filed by a few of her former dancers in August 2023, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Her former stylist, Asha Daniels, sued her on similar claims, all of which Lizzo vehemently denies. The singer was dismissed from the case in Dec 2024, but her Big Grrrl Big Touring Company Inc. is still a defendant in the case.

