Made In America Concert Cancelled Amid Lizzo Scandal

Jay-Z’s annual Made In America Festival has been canceled for the first time ever amid controversy surrounding the show’s headliner, Lizzo.

Organizers decided to pull the plug on Made In America on Tuesday, August 8, citing “severe circumstances outside of production control,” Variety reports. Lizzo and Sza were the festival headliners along with sets from artists like Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Metro Boomin, along with a joint set from hip-hop legends Mase and Cam’ron.

The show was scheduled to take place Sept. 2-3 inside Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. But for the first time since its 2014 launch, the show will not go on.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” organizers wrote in a statement.

Ticket holders will be refunded and the festival has already announced plans to return in 2024. But with Lizzo listed as the headliner amid her onslaught of legal woes, fans are speculating if her current controversy is what led to the 2023 festival being axed.

The festival posted the cancellation message on social media Tuesday, with many fans sounding off blaming Lizzo and the two-day show’s lineup for the halt.

“No surprise when your headliner is literally being sued. And y’all lessen the genre of music and the number of artist,” one fan wrote.

“The circumstances was that trash a** lineup 💀 Lizzo headliner is insanity,” added someone else.

One user claimed fans only wanted Lizzo removed and not the entire lineup. The Grammy award-winning singer has been under fire amid accusations from former dancers and team members who claim Lizzo practices a hostile work environment behind the scenes.

Some dancers claimed to have been weight shamed, sexually harassed, and mistreated, among other things. Lizzo has denied the accusations as more continue to pour in.

