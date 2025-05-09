Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Lizzo Says She Reads The Holy Bible ‘Intellectually’ Because It’s A ‘Historical Document’ Lizzo faces backlash after sharing her honest view of the Holy Bible







Lizzo is under fire after sharing her view that the Holy Bible is simply a “historical document” rather than a sacred text.

The Grammy award-winning singer spouted her viefw while hosting a TikTok Live Q&A session on May 7.

“I read the entire Bible front to back. All these people don’t realize. Exactly, let them know that I sing gospel music, honey. Not the exact genre, but…The Bible to me is a historical document…” Lizzo said in a clip captured by The Art of Dialogue.

Lizzo calls the Bible a 'historical document,' claiming it lacks factual accuracy yet remains impactful. pic.twitter.com/YBbswnous1 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 7, 2025

According to Lizzo, the Old Testament has “a lot of genealogy, and there’s a lot of historical events that are documented.” As for the New Testament, the “Juice” singer says it consists of “books written by prophets.”

“And they found these scrolls and brought them together and made one document, one book,” Lizzo explained. “But the book is made up of a lot of people’s interpretations of history, metaphors, especially in the second, the New Testament.”

“So I read the Bible intellectually,” she added.

Her explanation has received mixed responses.

“Free my Black people of the shackles of the white man bible and religion,” one person who agreed with Lizzo said.

“Yall misquoted her…she never said it wasn’t factual,” added someone else.

However, the criticism was fierce and fiery from some followers of the Holy Bible.

“She lost a few pounds and a few brain cells along with it, I see,” one critic wrote. “Biblical knowledge is at an all-time low among youth, and people like her are the reason why.”

Lizzo’s take on the Bible mirrors a broader trend among younger generations moving away from organized religion. A 2021 Pew Research study found that 40% of Gen Z identify as non-religious, underscoring the shift reflected in her perspective.

RELATED CONTENT: Lizzo Set To Star In Sister Rosetta Tharpe Biopic, With Forest Whitaker Among Producers

