Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lizzo Set To Star In Sister Rosetta Tharpe Biopic, With Forest Whitaker Among Producers Lizzo will take on the role about the revolutionary singer and guitar player's life.







Lizzo is ready for her starring role. The singer will portray rock and roll’s godmother, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, in a new biopic co-produced by Forest Whitaker.

Deadline reported that Lizzo will play the titular role in the Amazon MGM Studios film Rosetta. The Grammy winner will also help produce the feature alongside Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions, and Kevin Beisler. Lizzo confirmed the news on her social media, emphasizing n her caption how Black people started rock and roll.

Tharpe rose to fame in the gospel scene during the 1930s and 40s with her masterful vocals and guitar playing. Her artistry led to the creation of rock and roll, influencing many famed musicians associated with the genre. From Little Richard to Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, all of these rock stars can attribute their sound to “the original soul sister.”

As she blended gospel with a secular music scene, Tharpe’s songs appealed to a mass audience, which solidified her legacy. While also paying tribute to her genre-bending sound and pioneering guitar technique, the film aims to depict a significant era of her career and personal life.

“Inspired by true events, the film will capture a pivotal period in Thrape’s life — one of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion and secret love. As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, she must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman, and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history: the first stadium show,” detailed the news outlet on the film’s description.

As she fought multiple obstacles, from her race to her sexuality, Tharpe’s musicianship broke barriers ingrained within the time period. Her long-overdue biopic aims to celebrate the woman who created one of America’s most notable music genres.

The film also seeks to reclaim the whitewashed legacy of this music to its foundational leader. Despite her death in 1973, Thorpe has received due recognition in rock and roll history in recent years. Now, this film will shed a major spotlight on her impact on music and its biggest artists. The feature will also serve as Lizzo’s first starring role.

Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry will write the screenplay as fans anticipate a release date soon.

