Lizzo Makes Her ‘The Simpsons’ Debut, Calls It A ‘Dream Come True’

Lizzo made her debut on the iconic animated sitcom The Simpsons this past weekend playing herself alongside Bart, Homer, and Lisa.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner called the moment “a dream come true” as she previewed her feature on the show via a post on Instagram. “Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!” she said. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖 (yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting ) !!!!” In the clip, Lizzo is seen recording a voiceover with Homer for an animated project, dressed in a look from her shapewear line and playing her infamous flute, Sasha. During the scene, she’s instructed to slap Homer, and while she’s hesitant to do it, Bart gladly obliges and proceeds to hit his father in rhythm while Lizzo and Lisa have a jam session.

Lizzo joins the likes of Michael Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, 50 Cent, and Britney Spears, who’ve all made guest appearances on the longest-running animated series of all time. The moment seems to be full circle for the singer who, last year, dressed as Marge Simpson for Halloween.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo, and her flute, have gone to a place of make-believe. Last year, she appeared in an episode of The Proud Family Louder and Prouder and appeared on Sesame Street alongside Elmo and Cookie Monster.

As a “thank you” for her visit, Elmo appeared on the European leg of Lizzo’s “Special” Tour. During a shoutout from the singer, everyone’s favorite red monster introduced a performance of one of her biggest hits, saying, “Elmo is feeling good, baby!”. The adorable moment was captured at her Moscow show.

It seems like Lizzo’s star keeps on rising. We love to see it!