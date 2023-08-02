Lizzo Hit With Lawsuit For Sexual Harassment and Fat-Shaming

In shocking news, Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers for sexual harassment and fat-shaming in a lawsuit filed on August 1. Their lawyer claims that Lizzo helped foster a hostile work environment that left the dancers feeling uncomfortable and fearful.

The lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, accuses Lizzo of pressuring the one of the plantiffs, Arianna Davis, to touch a nude cabaret dancer while at an afterparty for her Amsterdam show. Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, was also named in the suit, alleging disclosing publicly about one of the dancer’s virginity while conversing about lewd acts amongst the team. Quigley also reportedly simulated oral sex in front of the dancers, with their lawyer claiming that Lizzo was made aware of the behavior.

The dancers claim that false allegations of drinking before shows sparked a 12-hour rehearsal. Rebuttal by a plaintiff, Crystal Williams, about the validity of the claims prompted her swift firing days later. However, the rehearsal itself left another plaintiff so scared for her job security that she urinated on herself. Instead of concern, the tour’s management resolved to giving her see-through bottoms so that it would not be witnessed.

In another revelation, Lizzo, who has become a prominent face in media for body-positivity, allegedly fat-shamed Davis. The “Good as Hell” singer made comment on her weight gain, saying she was “less committed” upon noticing the change in her body, and fired Davis as tensions escalated after she recorded a conversation.

Lizzo was reportedly “furious” at the group after finding out about the recording, with Davis stating she was falsely imprisoned in a room until her phone was throughly searched for the clip. The incident prompted another dancer involved in the suit, Noelle Rodriguez, to quit immediately after, to which Lizzo allegedly called her a slur.

While the plaintiffs did not list a monetary amount they are suing the singer for, they are hoping that the damages cover emotional distress, such as loss of earnings and their attorney fees. The disturbing lawsuit has shocked the music industry, as Lizzo’s light-hearted, bubbly persona is now under question. The singer, however, has yet to respond publicly on her new legal issue.

RELATED CONTENT: Constant Body-Shaming From Online Trolls Has Lizzo Thinking About Calling It Quits