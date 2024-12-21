Lizzo Opens Up About Sexual Harassment Lawsuits, ‘Let’s Be Clear, I Did Nothing Wrong’

Lizzo broke her silence on the sexual harassment lawsuits filed by her former dancers and shared what she’s learned from the stressful experience.

The Grammy-winning singer appeared on Keke Palmer’s Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast on Thursday, where she openly discussed the lawsuits. She admitted feeling “blindsided” by her former dancers’ claims and their legal action against her.

In 2023, former Lizzo dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against the “Juice” singer, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. After a judge dismissed some claims against her due to lack of evidence, Lizzo opened up on Palmer’s podcast and explained her takeaway from the year-long ordeal.

“Let’s be clear, I did nothing wrong,” Lizzo declared. “So I have no regrets, but I do have now this learned experience that is preparing me for the boss that I am becoming.”

“This experience hasn’t stopped me from being me, and I think it could have easily done that … I wasn’t even playing the role of the hero, so why would I start playing the role of a villain? I’m just me, and I’m gonna continue to be me,” she added.

Lizzo admitted to having a lot to learn after starting as an indie artist and picking up the habit of hiring her friends or becoming friends with her staff.

“People who have been following me for a long time know that when I started as an indie artist, I was hiring my friends, and that’s how it is in this industry,” Lizzo explained. “You hire your friends, and if they’re not your friends when you hire them, they become your friends.”

She continued, “That boss-employee dynamic in the music industry isn’t as intense as it is in the corporate world. I literally toured with people that I considered my best friends and sisters for years, and I hear about artists who don’t even talk to their dancers, who don’t mingle with them at all.”

“I used to be like, ‘Why it’s like that? It doesn’t gotta be like that. We can all be family, and hang out and have a good time.’ But now I see why. And I think this experience taught me how to set those kinds of boundaries, not just to protect them, but to protect myself.”

Despite the drama and legal battle, Lizzo hasn’t changed her stance on believing and supporting women. She just has reservations against those who present themselves as victims for a payout.

“I still believe women. I still believe victims because this happened to me; it’s not going to change that,” Lizzo said. “But people should not be able to just say anything about somebody and put it in the media, and ask for money. You shouldn’t be able to do those things. So I’m fighting.”

