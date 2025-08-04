Lizzo To Portray Sister Rosetta Tharpe In Upcoming Biopic, ‘Rosetta’

Recording artist Lizzo is set to make her movie debut in Amazon MGM Studios’ music biopic, “Rosetta,” the “Godmother of Rock and Roll,” Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and she discusses how she wants to make her a household name.

In an exclusive interview with Paper, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared her excitement about the upcoming project, in which she will star. She wants to incorporate her musical skills as a classically trained flutist, and she stated that she is learning to play the guitar for the role.

In the discussion, she informs the media outlet that she was approached about acting and is taking the opportunity to also produce the biopic outside of playing the lead role in the project.

“I’ve been approached about acting. I’ve gotten the opportunity to produce and star in the Sister Rosetta Tharpe film.”

She stated that she is excited for the chance to portray the rock and roll legend, as Tharpe “deserves to be canonized.”

“Rosetta” will also be her first major film role. Although she may receive accolades if she does a great job with her portrayal, she is not doing it for awards. She is hoping that, with her role in making this happen and her portrayal of Tharpe, she can help make her as big a name as Elvis.

“This is my first major film role, a starring role. It’s early days, but I’m learning guitar right now. She was the greatest guitar player of all time — I mean, she literally invented the electric guitar. I’m not doing it because I want an Oscar. I’m doing it, and I said this about The Big Girls Show. I’m not doing it to win an Emmy. I want to make Sister Rosetta Tharpe a household name as big as Elvis. When people talk about rock ‘n’ roll, it begins with her.”

