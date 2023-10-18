Lizzo’s Dance Captain Demands Lawsuit Dismissal, Claims Behavior Was Justified

Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, is demanding the dismissal of a lawsuit that features accusations that she sexually harassed and forced her religious beliefs on dancers.

Quigley and Lizzo were named in a lawsuit filed on Aug. 1 by three former dancers, Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams. A copy of the lawsuit obtained by Radar Online stated that Quigley was “not only vocal about her religious beliefs, but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations.”

Davis, whom Quigley was allegedly obsessed with for being a virgin, claimed the dance captain openly discussed her virginity in interviews.

“Ms. Quigley discovered that Ms. Davis was a virgin, and Ms. Davis’s virginity became a topic of extreme importance to Ms. Quigley,” the lawsuit states. “In the months to follow, Ms. Quigley would routinely bring up Ms. Davis’ virginity in conversations with Ms. Davis. Ms. Quigley even mentioned Ms. Davis’ virginity in interviews she participated in and later posted to social media, broadcasting an intensely personal detail about Ms. Davis to the world. Ms. Davis never gave Ms. Quigley permission to share this private detail about Ms. Davis’ life.”

Quigley, who constantly reminded dancers of her religious status, was open about her private bedroom behaviors, which included “oral sex on a banana in front of the rest of the dance cast” and her “sexual fantasy of having ten penises in her face,” as stated in the lawsuit. Quigley allegedly said, “Masturbating is against my religion, but today I had an oopsie.”