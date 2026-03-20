Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors ‘Don’t Call It A Comeback!’: LL Cool J Partners With Jeep Cherokee For Its 85th Anniversary LL Cool J is the latest brand ambassador







Experienced by Kimatni D. Rawlins

If you are a hip-hop fan of LL Cool J, chances are you are familiar with the popular verse, “Don’t call it a comeback, I’ve been here for years,” from the 1991 track “Mama Said Knock You Out.” Like the Queens, New York, rapper, the automotive brand Jeep has been on the scene since 1941, and celebrates its 85th year with a reinvention of its Cherokee models—LL Cool J is the latest brand ambassador for the American-made adventure utility. The collaboration is a perfect alignment to leverage LL’s storied legacy and bring the automaker closer to urban auto enthusiasts.

With 2026 representing Jeep’s 85th Anniversary, the brand architects have reimagined both the 2026 Cherokee and the distinguished 2026 Grand Cherokee.

“I’ve been driving Jeep 4x4s for years — if you know you know,” LL Cool J stated in a press release.

“We go way back, so it’s an honor to be part of the iconic Jeep Cherokee’s return. Our bond is built on mutual respect: style, originality, and always striving for the top. Not just for ourselves, but for everyone who chooses to ride with us on this journey.”

In 1974, the Cherokee created a culture of tall wagons, which eventually evolved into 4×4 SUVs. Building on that DNA and heritage, Jeep is investing $13 billion in future products, technology, and off-roading content, including the best-selling vehicle for its parent company, Stellantis. Of course, that is none other than the Grand Cherokee, which Jeep has sold roughly 8.2 million units since its debut at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show. Yet, customers desired more. Jeep listened and obliged.

The All-New 2026 Jeep Cherokee

The confident demeanor of the new Grand Cherokee is represented by a fresh face, 37 combined mpg, 500 miles per tank of gas, and a 30% increase in cargo capacity. How impressive is that? This range is achieved through Jeep’s all-new 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid system, which features dual electric motors and standard 4WD on all trims. Moreover, the SUV features the Jeep Active Drive I 4×4 system, which incorporates rear-axle disconnect (typically used for rock climbing). But I’m curious about that, since Jeep doesn’t offer an all-terrain tire option and says that customers desired more on-road amenities. Interesting.

Jeep’s first hybrid in North America can be adjusted in various modes from the Selec-Terrain traction management system: Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto, and Sport. I enjoyed my time outside of the West Lake area of California during the national press drive. The latest Cherokee is 4.7 inches longer, 1 inch wider, 2 inches taller, and features a 6.4-inch longer wheelbase. Of course, the increased size provides better comfort for each occupant and extra space for luggage and gear. Its 210-horsepower does not sound like much, but the goal of the electrical architecture is efficiency. The all-season Pirelli Scorpion M/S tires provided the wet-road traction required for heavy rains. Though it may take drivers a while to get accustomed to the ultra-thick, octagonal steering wheel, owners will adapt quickly with daily use.

Exploratory Jeepers will be satisfied by an 8-inch ground clearance and 19.6-degree/29.4-degree approach and departure angles, respectively. But make sure you have the proper tires outfitted. The flush under-door handles are cool, the black body-clad adds ruggedness, and the eco-friendly, non-leather materials inside provide peace of mind. Jeep offers premium synthetics on the upper trims. When cruising, enjoy nature through the dual-pane sunroof and your music on Uconnect 5’s 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Alpine audio.

Built in Mexico and available in eight colors, the base model has an MSRP of $36,995, while the Jeep Cherokee Laredo costs $39,995, the Jeep Cherokee Limited costs $42,995, and the Jeep Cherokee Overland runs at $45,995. These prices include the $1,995 destination and delivery fee, which is on the higher end of industry standards.

Next-Level 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Step in the ring at the cruiserweight level with the Grand Cherokee to witness Jeep knocking out the competition. With artistic flair and a myriad of attributes, its skill set is akin to Real Deal Evander Holyfield in his prime: tough, agile, and hard-hitting. The Grand incorporates the traits of the Cherokee but takes everything up a notch.

The refreshed, unified face is defined by the traditional 7-slot grille, an adjusted headlight design, and tweaked rear and lower fascias. Jeep simplified the buying process for the Grand Cherokee lineup. The automaker used to offer 165 configurations, excluding colors, but now there are just 10, including the 3-row Grand Cherokee L and the plug-in hybrid. Punching power emanates from the formidable 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, which delivers 324-horsepower and 332 pounds of torque upon impact. Produced from motorsports technology, the Grand Cherokee definitely hits when you accelerate. However, you will experience a slight bit of turbo lag. Paired to the TorqueFlight 8-speed paddle-shifting transmission, expect a 529-mile range and 6,200-pound towing capacity. Customers can choose the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as well.

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee set the standard for SUVs and grand adventures more than 30 years ago, and it continues to drive them forward today,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand chief executive officer.

The 2026 Grand Cherokee scales to every customer’s needs, offering a blend of surprising power from the all-new Hurricane turbo-four engine, true 4×4 capability, and a suite of amenities designed to tackle both every day and extraordinary adventures for customers and their crew.”

Benevolent and harmonious, the Grand Cherokee is both capable and comforting, especially if you select the top-of-the-line Summit. If so, your Jeep will be enhanced by 21-inch rims, a contrasting black top, Palermo leather seats, a front-passenger touchscreen, a Quadra-Lift air suspension, and the astounding 19-speaker McIntosh premium audio system. Bob Marley never sounded so good. Additionally, a trio of new hues has been introduced: Steel Blue, Copper Shino, and Fathom Blue.

Including the destination charge, MSRP ranges from $40,410 for a base Laredo up to $62,190 for the Summit model. Like LL said, “Don’t you call this a regular jam, I’m gonna rock this land.” That’s exactly what the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee was intended to do.

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