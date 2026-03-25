News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman London Public Worker Checked For Disrespecting Elderly Black Woman In Customer Service Lesson After a transportation worker told an elderly Black woman that she was not using her brain, another woman stepped in to check him on his rudeness.







A public worker in London has been checked for disrespecting an elderly Black woman who asked him for directions.

Another Black woman caught a Transport for London employee on video rudely speaking to a senior citizen. In the footage, he was seen telling the elderly woman that she “was not using her brain,” prompting the other woman to step in.

“She’s not using her brain, right? You’re talking to her in a patronizing tone, and she’s not using her brain right, and she’s a fool,” questioned the woman in the TikTok.

Her insertion immediately brought the worker to a halt. As he stood there seemingly dumbfounded, the Black woman kept pressing him to explain why he treated the older woman that way.

She pressed on, “We can all record. You have nothing to say, honey, nothing to say. Where’s the energy? Are you going to do it in a tone that’s more acceptable?”

While he tried to explain himself, the Black woman cut him off. Instead, she told him he had no excuse for disrespecting an innocent elderly woman just because she seemed confused. The TikToker then informed the man that she would report the video to his supervisors so they could handle the matter as well.

“But what is your excuse? Cat got your tongue? She’s an elderly lady. You should have shown some respect. Because of this video, I’m going to send it to them, and then you can explain it to them. Don’t talk to people like that, because I don’t see you talking to me like that either,” she added.

She then pressed the man to apologize to her. However, the public worker apologized only to the person recording the encounter, apparently for offending her.

“Are you going to apologize?” she inquired. “Because I don’t like the way you spoke to her. I don’t care… You need to learn how to work with people…”

After the video went viral, Transport for London released a statement on social media. They emphasized that everyone should “behave respectfully” when using public transport and noted that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

We expect everyone to behave respectfully towards one another on our network, and we are urgently investigating this incident. — TfL (@TfL) March 23, 2026

“We expect everyone to behave respectfully towards one another on our network, and we are urgently investigating this incident.”

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