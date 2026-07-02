Lori Harvey Joins Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino As Chief Creative Advisor

Gran Coramino Tequila has named entrepreneur and model Lori Harvey as its first celebrity partner outside of co-founder Kevin Hart, marking a strategic shift as the premium tequila brand expands its marketing efforts toward women, the company announced July 2.

Harvey will serve as Gran Coramino’s chief creative advisor, leading the company’s new “Coramino Woman” initiative, a long-term platform designed to engage female consumers through marketing campaigns, cultural activations, and brand storytelling. The appointment comes as the tequila brand looks to build on its reported growth following more than $200 million in retail sales, according to Gran Coramino.

The brand, co-founded by comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila master Juan Domingo Beckmann, said Harvey will oversee creative direction across campaigns, experiential events, talent partnerships, and visual branding beginning with the Coramino Summer campaign, which launches during summer 2026.

“We’ve spent the last four years building Gran Coramino Tequila with me at the center. As the brand has grown exponentially, we knew it was time to expand our focus on the female audience and bring in a woman whom our audience trusts and has the creative vision to launch the Coramino Woman campaign and initiative. Lori is the perfect choice; her audience is loyal, her taste is impeccable, and she is an expert in fully immersing herself into a brand’s ecosystem to make a real impact. I’ve always said I am just getting started, and betting on Lori the way I bet on myself is another example of how Gran Coramino is the tequila for the hardest workers in the room,” Hart said in a statement.

The company said the appointment reflects its next phase of growth after reporting an 85% increase in sales during 2025. While Gran Coramino has previously centered its marketing around Hart, executives said Harvey will help broaden the brand’s appeal through luxury, lifestyle, beauty, and sports-focused programming.

According to Harvard Business Review, women influence an estimated 70% to 80% of consumer purchasing decisions in the United States. Industry research also shows women represent one of the fastest-growing demographics within the premium spirits category, with tequila continuing to gain market share among consumers seeking higher-end offerings.

“Luxury, for me, has always been about intention. It’s about choosing quality, creating meaningful experiences, and surrounding yourself with things that feel authentic to who you are. What Kevin created with Gran Coramino is more than a product; it’s a brand with purpose, standards, and a clear point of view. That’s why coming on as Chief Brand and Creative Advisor is so exciting because it’s a role where I have real creative impact. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter of Gran Coramino in a way that speaks directly to women who appreciate elevated experiences and aren’t afraid to define success on their own terms. My goal is to create something that feels aspirational, effortless, and genuinely reflective of the lifestyle we’re building around the brand,” Harvey said.

Gran Coramino produces Reposado, Cristalino, and Añejo tequilas at La Rojeña Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The company said Harvey’s creative direction will begin appearing across campaigns, curated events, and consumer experiences throughout the remainder of 2026.

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