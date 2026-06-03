Kevin Hart’s VitaHustle Secures Growth Funding To Expand Wellness Brand

Plant-based nutrition brand VitaHustle, co-founded by comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, has secured a growth equity investment from the private equity firm Axum Capital Partners based in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking a new phase of expansion for the wellness company. Axum Capital announced the investment May 28, according to AFROTECH.

Founded in 2022 by Hart and fitness trainer Ron “Boss” Everline, VitaHustle markets an all-in-one nutrition shake that aims to simplify daily wellness routines. The company’s flagship product contains 20 grams of plant-based protein, along with a blend of vitamins, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and adaptogens designed to support gut health, energy, and overall wellness.

This investment comes as consumer demand for health-focused food and beverage products continues to rise. Axum Capital reports that the global health and wellness market is expected to surpass $1 trillion in the coming years, creating opportunities for brands focused on functional nutrition and protein-based products.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. However, Axum stated that the funding will help VitaHustle increase brand awareness, improve operations, and pursue additional revenue opportunities as it grows. The company has already sold more than 5 million shakes since its launch.

“Better-for-you food and beverage isn’t just a passing trend; it’s becoming a central part of how consumers think about their health and lifestyle,” said Axum Co-Founder Muhsin Muhammad, a former NFL wide receiver in a press release. “We’re excited to tap into our network of industry experts, advisors, athletes, and cultural leaders to help accelerate VitaHustle’s growth.”

VitaHustle CEO James McPhail also mentioned in a press release that the partnership goes beyond just financial support.

“We wanted a partner that understands where the health and wellness market is headed and can help us scale thoughtfully and strategically,” McPhail said. “Axum’s deep experience in the category made it the right fit as we continue expanding the platform and reaching more consumers.”

Hart has been expanding his business portfolio beyond entertainment, with ventures in media, investing, and consumer products. VitaHustle has become a key part of his expanding wellness presence.

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