Celebrate Black Business Month In Los Angeles With A Scavenger Hunt And Pop-Up Market 

This Black Business Month, Black people in Los Angeles can uplift local entrepreneurs through this new pop-up market.

The California African American Museum (CAAM) will host the market and scavenger hunt to help Angelenos learn and support local Black-owned businesses. Throughout the month, Prosperity Market Founders Kara Still and Carmen Dianne created an interactive map featuring over 120 Black-owned spots that patrons could explore.

Supporters who venture to these businesses earn points and prizes for their participation. The hunt will conclude at the end of the month, with the winners announced at a special pop-up market.

Prosperity Market has evolved into a mobile farmers’ market, bringing local and nutritious goods directly to the people. In its fifth annual year, its scavenger hunt keeps Black businesses thriving in this interactive setup.

According to Secret Los Angeles, the map holds clues that participants must decipher to find the treasured spot. From local coffee shops to bookstores, these places rely on their diverse communities to continue for generations.

While Black Business Month winds down, it will end with a celebratory occasion for families. Los Angeles residents can come to the free market to lend their support even further. Over 50 vendors and farmers will participate in the market, allowing visitors to stock up on locally sourced produce and other goods.

A live DJ will produce the vibes, alongside a photo booth and wine garden by 1010 Wine. The market will also include community resources and a kids’ area by Teach to Reach, allowing younger people to also take part in the communal effort.

Vendors include businesses previously featured on BLACK ENTERPRISE, such as Octavia’s Bookshelf, Sherman’s Produce, All Chill Ice Cream, and the LA Philharmonic. Fans of Prosperity Market will also get to see its mobile trailer, showing local and national Black-owned goods. The free event will take place Aug. 31 from 11 AM to 4 PM in the heart of Los Angeles.

