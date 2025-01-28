Career by Sharelle Burt Daymond John Pushes ‘Loud Quitting’ As A Great Way To Fight Against Horrible Bosses Do you think 'loud quitting' is a good way to be heard?







Fubu co-founder and Shark Tank star Daymond John says if you want your voice to be heard “loud quitting” is one way to go.

The trend is being highlighted on reels across social media platforms, with employees expressing their frustrations of not feeling seen or heard in the workplace. On TikTok on Instagram, those really fed up have gone as far as calling out their toxic boss or human resources department by name for lacking understanding.

By definition, according to CNBC, loud quitting involves an employee becoming actively disengaged from work, sidelining deadlines, displaying a negative attitude, and all around dissing their job responsibilities.

John doesn’t see a problem with the trend, given the right circumstances. In his own TikTok video, he said it’s necessary for employers to pay attention to the needs of their employees.gf

“I think it’s great when there’s a toxic boss [or] toxic environment,” John said. “You see a bunch of people loud quitting, you better pay attention to what’s going on with your staff because you [evoke] so much emotion that these people have collectively started saying ‘I don’t care what happens to me…This place sucks.’ And I think that’s absolutely amazing.”

@thesharkdaymond Based on @cnbc , 1 in 5 employees are #loudquitting Here are some thoughts to consider from an employee and employer perspective. Which do you agree with? Employee POV: – Feeling unheard or unappreciated. – Burnout from toxic environments. – No growth opportunities or unfair treatment. – Frustration reaches a breaking point. Employer POV: – Poor leadership or unclear expectations. – Ignored concerns snowballing over time. – Toxic work culture driving public exits. ♬ original sound – Daymond John

For employers, John said, there is a cost with low employee engagement. Data from Gallup’s 2024 State of the Global Workplace report revealed low engagement costs the global economy roughly $8.9 trillion, which is 9% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). In 2023, close to one in five employees around the world already showed work habits that could be labeled as loud quitting. However, there could be some consequences behind the trend.

Not all employers are going to hear disgruntled employees out, especially those that call them out on social media. The serial entrepreneur said loud quitters risk backlash like “loud replies” from strangers and former colleagues. Dramatic exits or claims could receive side eyes from potential managers or hiring managers, resulting in fewer opportunities for future employment. John encourages those who are considering loud quitting to think about how the message will be conveyed on the internet.

“If you do it too much, and you get too much attention over it, and it’s not a bad place to work, I think you hurt yourself in the process,” he said.

There are ways for employers to fight back against the trend. Human resources and payroll company Paycor encourages employers to start building stronger relationships with their teams and take action when they promote employee feedback.

Regularly communicating the company’s vision, mission, and strategic goals also helps keep employees happy. The company also lists simply recognizing and rewarding hard work as a way to heighten company morale. It could be through a formal reward program, public acknowledgment, or a simple thank-you note, but highlighting effort reinforces positive behavior.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Shark Tank’ Mogul Daymond John Hosts 5th Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day In Atlanta