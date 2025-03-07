Fashion & Beauty by Jeroslyn JoVonn Louis Vuitton Taps Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath As Creative Director Of Debut Cosmetics Line The legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath has been appointed as the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton's inaugural makeup line.







Louis Vuitton has tapped the renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath to lead its first-ever makeup brand.

McGrath, recognized by Vogue as “the most influential makeup artist in the world,” has been appointed as the Creative Director of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, the luxury retailer’s official makeup brand, which will launch this fall. The partnership marks the culmination of LV and McGrath’s years-long relationship, during which McGrath has styled the faces of LV models for numerous runway shows.

“It’s a true honor. I’m just so excited,” McGrath told WWD. “At Vuitton, beauty follows that same ethos: design that is meticulously crafted and deeply intentional.”

“For me, Vuitton is luxury in motion — always evolving, always pushing forward, and beauty follows that same philosophy,” she added. “It’s a personal journey of exploration. It’s made to move with you in your everyday life.”

The makeup collection features lipsticks, balms, and eyeshadows that are a storyteller’s dream. With 55 lipstick shades, the brand’s initials “LV” are represented as Roman numerals, symbolizing the number 55. Paying homage to LV’s history as a luxury luggage brand, the makeup line includes colors and ingredients that each tell a unique story.

“We took the time to develop incredible ranges and new formulas,” Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari explained. “We like to come with something never seen before in terms of performance, in terms of long-lastingness, and in terms of colors.”

McGrath’s appointment as Creative Director for LV’s makeup debut is the culmination of her longstanding collaboration with the iconic brand. She has created makeup looks for Nicolas Ghesquière since he became the brand’s artistic director of women’s collections in 2014. More recently, she has worked with Pharrell Williams, who joined as the men’s creative director in 2023.

Now, McGrath will lead the luxury brand’s “very refined, very elevated” makeup debut.

“It’s a beautiful collection. You will love it!” she exclaimed.

