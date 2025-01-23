Pharrell’s Latest Louis Vuitton Sneaker Resembles An Old School Classic

If you were a fan of the classic Nike Cortez, then Pharrell Williams has a new Louis Vuitton sneaker that you may want to check out.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the fashionable recording artist and Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, has revealed the ButterSoft sneaker, which bears a strong resemblance to the Nike sneakers that were popular in the 1980s urban space.

The collection was displayed on Instagram through his skateboard account, which displays Pharell’s many creative stylings.

The photo displays many colors and seems to use various “skins” of the sneakers, including leather and canvas while showing off the famous LV that signifies the excellence of the brand. There are more than 40 different colorways for the footwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @skateboard

The ButterSoft sneakers are expected to launch as a part of Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection later this year.

Pharrell’s reputation in fashion rivals his reputation in music. In November 2024, GQ announced that the Virginia native as the publication’s Designer of the Year. f Louis Vuitton named him to replace the beloved and ultra-talented Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021.

He has his hands on many items and campaigns with Louis Vuitton, which gives him the freedom to tap into his creativity that isn’t solely based on his music, which has been enjoyed by millions. He appreciates being able to utilize his talents and has to be reminded by the brand that he is “supposed to be in this position.”

Also in that interview with GQ‘s Will Welch, Pharrell said that the best day of the Louis Vuitton job has been every day.

Guess you could say he’s “happy,” huh?

