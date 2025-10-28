Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Louis Vuitton And Pharrell Williams Claim Coogi Is Trying To ‘Monopolize An Aesthetic’ In Copyright Lawsuit Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams claim Coogi is attempting to “monopolize an aesthetic” in a copyright lawsuit.







Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams are fighting back against a copyright infringement lawsuit alleging they copied Coogi’s signature style and aesthetic, accusing the Australian fashion brand of trying to “monopolize an aesthetic.”

In a motion to dismiss filed on Oct. 17, lawyers for the luxury fashion house and Pharrell Williams argue that Coogi is attempting to claim exclusive ownership of a vague, functional aesthetic that Louis Vuitton has never treated as a protectable expression, consistently used, or established as having secondary meaning, The Fashion Law reports.

According to Williams and Louis Vuitton, Coogi is attempting to “monopolize an aesthetic,” but “you cannot infringe a style,” their filing states.

In May, Coogi filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against Louis Vuitton Malletier, Louis Vuitton USA, and Pharrell Williams, alleging that several pieces from Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2025 menswear collection infringe on its intellectual property tied to a 2014 sweater design created with Rag & Bone. Coogi asserts that the collection “mirrors” its iconic visual identity.

However, in their legal response, Louis Vuitton and Pharrell argue that Coogi isn’t claiming they copied a specific sweater, but rather that they borrowed a general vibe. According to the defendants, “you cannot infringe a style—whether through copyright or trade dress.” Yet, that is “exactly what COOGI claims happened here,” the filing states.

They argue that Coogi is trying to “monopolize an aesthetic” and assert that Louis Vuitton’s designs are original, contrasting with Coogi’s more organic, asymmetrical knit patterns popularized by ’90s rappers. The lawsuit followed Louis Vuitton’s January 21, 2025, Paris runway show, where Pharrell Williams showcased a menswear line heavily focused on knits, which many in the fashion world labeled “Coogi-inspired.” In their recent filing, Louis Vuitton and Williams dismissed such claims as mere “press chatter” without legal merit.

“There is no monopoly on multicolored sweaters,” their filing states.

RELATED CONTENT: Let’s Get It! Jeezy’s Electrifying ‘TM:101’ Tour Finale In Detroit Ends With Upcoming Album & Las Vegas Residency Announcement