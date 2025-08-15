Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Merges Music, Fashion, Design, And Community Projects On New Platform VIRGINIA Pharrell is elevating his passion for Virginia with the launch of his new creative platform.







Pharrell Williams is proudly representing his Virginia roots with the launch of a new creative platform named after his hometown.

On Aug. 14, the multihyphenate unveiled a new creative community platform called VIRGINIA, Hypebeast reports. Described as “a destination where music, fashion, design, and community converge,” the platform will showcase Pharrell’s upcoming live events, limited-edition merchandise, new music, early access to collaborations, and more.

“Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively,” Pharrell said in a statement. “It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too.”

The platform acts as both a creative playground and a personal tribute to Pharrell’s home state, offering experimentation, storytelling, and direct engagement. Hosted on Blackyachtrock.com, the launch features a mural from fellow Virginia Beach native artist Sam Clayman and includes a virtual karaoke game. It also offers a complete lineup of limited-edition merchandise featuring apparel, accessories, and beach gear, all riddled with the VIRGINIA logo.

Sneakerheads will also get a chance to purchase a pair of the brand-new VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish, Pharrell’s latest design for Adidas, ahead of its global launch later this month.

On the music front, the platform debuts with BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL 1: CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS, an album Pharrell anonymously released in 2024, marking the first musical project under the VIRGINIA banner. According to the website, the record showcases the artist’s “Black yacht rock,” a sound crafted “through the lens of Black musicality and personal memory.”

The VIRGINIA platform is the latest in Pharrell’s extensive lineup of creative ventures. As Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director, he’s also earning acclaim for producing Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, their highest-ever chart debut. The album also topped the Vinyl Albums chart and reached No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Beyond music, Pharrell continues to support underrepresented entrepreneurs through his annual Black Ambition grant program. His animated Lego biopic, chronicling his journey from Virginia Beach to music mogul, is streaming now on Netflix.

