Pharrell Williams’ Paris Art Exhibit Serves As ‘An Homage To Black Women’

Pharrell Williams is the mastermind behind a new art exhibition in Paris, France, which he curated “to be an homage to Black women.”

“FEMMES,” on view at Perrotin Paris until April 19th, showcases works from 39 artists — primarily women — celebrating Black creativity while exploring themes of motherhood, identity, and self-expression, Art News reported. The exhibit reunites Williams with his friend and gallerist, Emmanuel Perrotin, for a cross-generational showcase featuring bold canvases, blurred photographs, Black portraiture, screen prints, and textile works — all together as a powerful affirmation of Black womanhood.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a Black woman,” Williams told Wallpaper.

The exhibit marks Williams and Perrotin’s latest collaboration, following their 2008 exhibition Perspectives, which showcased chairs designed by Williams, and the 2014 group show “G I R L,” featuring artists like Tracey Emin, Prune Nourry, and Guerrilla Girls. “FEMMES” brings together a handpicked selection of women artists, including Carrie Mae Weems, Betye Saar, Zanele Muholi, Esther Mahlangu, and Nina Chanel Abney.

“When we considered doing the show again, we remembered how much impact it had and how I was able to leverage my platform. To give volume and visibility to female artists, how powerful it felt,” Williams said. “And as you consider everything that’s going on right now, how much more impactful it could be if we were to do this one even a little more focused than before. To be an homage to Black women.”

The exhibit features sculptures by artists such as Kapwani Kiwanga, Chiffon Thomas, Kennedy Yanko, and Betye Saar, alongside a dynamic collection of paintings by Tschabalala Self, Kathia St. Hilaire, Theresa Chromati, Zéh Palito, and Esther Mahlangu. Photography also takes center stage, with striking works by Zanele Muholi, Carrie Mae Weems, and Leslie Hewitt. As Louis Vuitton’s menswear director, Williams ensured textile art was well represented, showcasing pieces by Georgina Maxim, who repurposes fabrics to rewrite their histories; Tandiwe Muriu, who incorporates African textiles into her bold photographs; and Katia St. Hilaire, whose intricate tapestries reframe Haitian history.

“He has a very open mind to the art world,” Perrotin said of Williams’ curation. “We organized this show with a lot of freedom. And yes, [Pharrell’s] list surprised me. It [features] a lot of artists I had no idea existed. And that’s why we take curators to discover things. To open the prism. It’s very interesting.”

When introducing the show on March 20, Williams described the exhibit as an “installation itself” and expressed his humble gratitude to “give reverence to Black thought and estrogen.”

“FEMMES” is on view at Perrotin Paris, France, through April 19.

