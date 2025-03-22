‘The Pivot’ Co-Hosts Speak On Pitfalls Of Pledging After Caleb Wilson’s Death

The hazing death of Southern University’s Caleb Wilson has led to the arrest of three people, and the conversation has turned back to the fraternity rituals. The Pivot’s Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor discuss the pitfalls and mindset behind some of them.

On a recent episode of “The Pivot,” the former football players have an in-depth conversation about some of the things that take place under the auspice of joining a Greek fraternity. Although there haven’t been many tragic incidents in recent years due to the outlawing of “hazing,” it seemingly still takes place outside the public eye. Legal Dictionary defines hazing as “a common practice in college sororities and fraternities, as well as military groups, sports teams, and gangs, which involves subjecting a potential member to a series of humiliating or abusive activities as a way to initiate him or her into the group.”

The tragic death of Wilson, who officials believed died after being involved in a fraternity hazing for the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, was reportedly punched in the chest several times before collapsing.

The discussion by the ex-athletes was a deep one regarding some of the ugly things that happen when college students join these fraternities and sororities.

Clark admitted to joining a fraternity in his junior year and said that he was already popular, so his reason to join wasn’t to fit in or because he needed to, but he was disgusted knowing that this tragedy affected Wilson and the three men charged in his death.

“It just don’t seem like fraternities should be that damn important to where folks are losing their lives.”

Crowder jumped in and said that, if he had pledged, he would have been a third-generation fraternity member, but he didn’t see the benefits of going through any type of hazing protocol just to be involved in an organization. He said he made friends on his own and didn’t need to do that to become a part of a fraternity, just to feel included.

“I look at it, and I joke with you about it, but it’s like, I’m paying money and getting my ass whooped and drinking sour milk to have friends? I can make friends myself. So that was my whole thing about the fraternity side of it.”

Taylor also stated he didn’t pledge for the same reason as Crowder. He didn’t see the point of going through humiliating things just to be a part of the fraternity, especially during his college years.

“No one should ever lose their lives to any type of senseless act of crime. Hazing is just short of, uh gang initiations, you know, especially in these fraternities. You joke about getting your ass whooped. That was the one reason I didn’t pledge. I had a close friend growing up who’s a Kappa. He wanted me to pledge Kappa some other people wanted me to pledge Que, but I’m like, man I can’t, I don’t see myself getting my ass smacked with the, you know, the paddle or whatever. But, you know, other than that I admire you for the Omega life and what it stands for.”

He also emphasized that a life should not be lost trying to become a Greek fraternity member.

“I don’t believe there is no tradition, brotherhood, fraternity, or what have you, that’s worth losing your life, but more importantly, as well, I think those people that do it, that promote the hazing on the physical standpoint, they have to understand that hazing is illegal in 44 states.”

You can view the discussion below:

