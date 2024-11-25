News by Daniel Johnson Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry Pushes For Homeless Encampment Removal Ahead Of Thanksgiving Jim Knickles, a homeless man who lives in the Calliope encampment off and on, said that the plan is to round up the homeless and drop them off at various shelters, but he expressed some resistance to this plan.







Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry claimed in a statement released during the week of Nov. 18 that a homeless encampment in New Orleans would receive resources from the State of Louisiana to comply with an agreement between the City of New Orleans and the state.

Gov. Landry stated, “The city agreed to have these encampments moved by Thanksgiving. This was an important deadline with the holidays and Bayou Classic coming up. Last week, they announced they could not meet their deadline. If the city is unable to do their part to clean New Orleans up, we will.”

As WDSU reported, the governor’s actions follow his October action to clear homeless encampments near downtown New Orleans ahead of a Taylor Swift concert.

That set of actions, which saw Gov. Landry send state troopers to clear those encampments, sparked protests from leaders in New Orleans who accused Landry of overstepping his boundaries.

According to a lengthy statement from Louisiana’s Republican Rep. Alonzo Knox: “In the days leading up to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—a three-day sold-out event that brought an estimated $200 million economic boost to our city—Louisiana State Police and agents from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries relocated a large homeless encampment near Calliope Street.”

Knox continued, “This area is just blocks from a major downtown entry point, had become overwhelmed with trash, debris, human waste, open drug dealings and use, violence, needles, crack pipes, and other drug and sex paraphernalia, posing significant public health and safety risks. Unfortunately, prior to the state’s involvement, no portable toilets or trash services or regular cleanup sweeps were provided at this or other encampments, highlighting a longstanding failure to address basic needs.”

Knox also acknowledged the problems of the sweeps, “Reports from the Calliope sweep revealed both progress and challenges. A significant number of unhoused individuals reported they had neither seen nor heard from a case worker in months. While some unhoused individuals were connected to housing services—26 (almost half) were reportedly offered housing—on the day of relocating the Calliope encampment about three blocks north of its original site. The city officials have reported others have since become scattered, with limited follow-up support due to chronic understaffing among social workers.”

Knox also said that the concerns of those who have raised issues with how the unhoused are treated deserve to be heard.

“Homelessness is a profound and complex challenge that requires collaboration, empathy, and action. It is literally an all-hands-on-deck approach. To the people of New Orleans, I say thank you for your patience, compassion, and insistence to seeking better outcomes for everyone in our city. Your voices matter, your concerns are valid, and your rights to a welcoming city—with safety and a decent quality of life are equally important.”

However, New Orleans Councilwoman Lesli Harris indicated in her own statement on Nov. 22 that the sweep ordered by the governor was a contradiction of the City of New Orleans’ plans to deal with the homeless encampment.

“These are people, many of whom had vouchers in hand, who were ready to be moved to housing, and now the state has come down and moved them farther down the street without a plan in place to get them housed,” Harris said.

Harris also told Fox 8 that the governor initiated a public health issue by uprooting more than 75 people with no plans to accommodate them in place.

“You think about the Taylor Swift concert that happened a month ago; folks have been living without hand-washing stations and port-a-potties until right now,” Harris told the outlet.

Jim Knickles, a homeless man who lives in the Calliope encampment off and on, said that the plan is to round up the unhoused and drop them off at various shelters, but he expressed some level of resistance to this plan.

According to Knickles, on Nov. 25, ”They’re going to come and pick everybody up and drop them off at different shelters. They ain’t dropping me off.”

Although Knickles doesn’t necessarily disagree that something should be done, he believes the money needs to be utilized to help people like himself find stable housing.

“I think he’s trying to set precedent for the city,” Knickles told the outlet. “Use the money and find these people a place to live.”

Knickles also pointed out that those who are homeless also engender concern from their family members, telling Fox 8, “It’s not just about me. It’s about them (his children) being able to put their head on the pillow every night without having to worry about their dad being on the street.”

