News by Kandiss Edwards Louisiana Representative Steps Down After Being Charged With DWI And Child Endangerment Kyle M. Green Jr. will take a leave of absence after arrest for driving while intoxicated.







On May 21, Louisiana State Rep. Kyle M. Green Jr. was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated (DWI) and three counts of child endangerment, the Associated Press reported.

Green represents District 83 in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. The arrest followed a single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 90B near Ames Boulevard. According to reports, Green’s 2023 Honda Accord struck a concrete barrier. At the time, Green’s three children were in the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Louisiana State Police officers responding to the scene observed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests. Subsequently, Green was arrested. The representative refused to provide a breath sample, prompting troopers to obtain a search warrant for a blood sample. In addition to the DWI and child endangerment charges, Green was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle. Along with that charge, he was charged with improper lane usage and a traffic violation from Jefferson Parish.

Following the incident, Green announced an immediate leave of absence from the Louisiana House of Representatives.

TROOP B NEWS RELEASE

May 21, 2025



Louisiana State Representative Charged with DWI and Child Endangerment pic.twitter.com/rdcImMHnHc — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 21, 2025

In a public statement, he said, “After careful prayer and reflection, I have informed the Speaker of the House [Phillip DeVillier] that I will be taking a leave of absence from the House, effective immediately. I humbly request your continued prayers and privacy for my family as I take important steps to focus on my mental health and rehabilitation.”

DeVillier stated his support for Green and pledged his assistance in his recovery.

“I will gladly do everything I can to help him and his family in their efforts,” DeVillier said in an interview with NOLA.

Green, 38, has served in the Louisiana House since 2020 and holds positions on the Commerce, Insurance, and Judiciary committees. He is a graduate of Southern University and the Southern University Law Center.

Green has not publicly addressed the charges beyond his initial statement, and the case remains under investigation.

RELATED CONTENT: Tennessee House Republicans Want To Expel Democratic Lawmakers For Protesting Gun Control After Nashville Shooting