(Photo: Bernard Gotfryd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons) Men by Edwian Stokes ‘For The Ville’ Tributes Muhammad Ali With Football Apparel The Cardinals and adidas unite to celebrate 'The Greatest.'







Muhammad Ali turned each place he entered into a platform promoting Black pride, principle, and conviction. Just as the “Louisville Lip” from Kentucky shaped global culture decades ago, the University of Louisville today shows that Ali’s legacy lives on not only in museums but also on the field.

The latest alternate set of uniforms, “For The Ville”, which the University of Louisville football team and Adidas have introduced, is a clear homage to Ali’s famous boxing style. The Cardinals will wear the all-black outfit when they play Stanford University at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Oct. 31.

The main event 🥊



Our For The Ville uniform is available for purchase tomorrow & will make its on-field debut Oct. 31 against Stanford#GoCards x @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/eaV8qgWoT5 — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) August 14, 2026

Boxing Heritage Meets Gridiron Performance

The ‘For The Ville’ design is based on the classic fighting attire that Ali wore throughout his career. The jersey has a black background with arched white ‘Louisville’ letters in a vintage sans-serif font, much like that used on Everlast’s boxing gear. Three gold stripes on both the collar and the pants, along with circular gold accents on the hips, stand for Ali’s 1960 Olympic gold medal and his championship belts. The red gloves finish off the outfit and mirror traditional boxing gloves.

“Muhammad Ali was not just the greatest athlete of the 20th century; he was a global benchmark for courage and authenticity,” said an adidas design representative during the uniform unveil. “Translating his classic ring aesthetic into a modern football uniform allows us to celebrate his enduring impact directly in his hometown.”

The uniform reflects the style associated with boxing, with all of its design features aiming to mimic Ali’s equipment. Unlike many other tribute uniforms at Louisville and elsewhere in the country, which usually rely on commemorative patches or specific colors, this one incorporates gold details and references both Ali’s Olympic and championship background—a combination unique in collegiate football. As a result, the collection stands out both in terms of style and its appeal to fans and collectors who are seeking merchandise with significant cultural and business value.

“When our players step onto the field wearing this uniform, they aren’t just representing a university—they are stepping into the standard set by The Greatest,” said Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm during the uniform’s announcement. “Ali showed the world what confidence, discipline, and Louisville pride look like.”

This is the third time that Louisville has paid homage to Ali, after introducing an all-white uniform in 2019 and the gold-trimmed 2024 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ design; the Adidas design directors concentrated on specific details to convey the boxing heritage in the football uniforms.

“Our goal was to capture Ali’s swagger, grace, and relentless fighting spirit in modern athletic apparel,” Adidas football design representatives stated in release notes.

A Legacy of Cultural and Commercial Equity

BLACK ENTERPRISE has chronicled Ali’s evolution from heavyweight champion to global corporate icon. From his 1971 U.S. Supreme Court draft-refusal victory to major commercial ventures such as Amazon’s Ali biographical series produced by Jay-Z.

Since Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies have enabled Black student-athletes to build equity in their personal brands, Louisville’s Ali collection provides an example of how that community heritage can connect to the business side of modern sports merchandise.

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