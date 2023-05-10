Ludacris To Release New Family Game Set In Partnership with Kellogg's

Family game night just got a little sweeter! Ludacris has teamed up with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats brand to introduce “Treat. Eat. Compete.,” a limited-edition game-set centered around the Rice Krispies Treats bar.

According to a press release from Kellogg’s, the set features five games packed with special items fans can use to complete each activity, such as custom score sheets, markers, and instruction cards. No matter the ranking in each game, all players will enjoy a sweet snack at the end.

“As a girl dad and a busy parent, spending that quality time with my kids in the spirit of having fun and getting creative—maybe even a little competitive—is so important to me, so playing games is a huge part of how we spend our time together,” said Ludacris.

RELATED CONTENT: Good Karma: Ludacris Honors His Daughter, Celebrates Black Girls, With New Mattel Doll Collection

According to the press release, sales from the partnership will support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to foster moments of IRL connection and to provide safe spaces for kids nationwide. Rice Krispies Treats brand and Ludacris have donated more than $100,000.

The collaboration, according to the rapper, “was the perfect way for me to share our traditions with the world and help inspire more families to get playing, creating, and connecting, plus give back to a cause close to my heart, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

The “Treat. Eat. Compete.” game set includes Wrapper Rhymes, a mini “wrap” battle using the brand’s writable wrappers; Stick the Landing, where players try to get the Kellogg’s signature sticky bar to land upright; a head-to-head Unicorn Duel; Treat Mitts; Krispie Cannon; and Your Own Snack-Inspired Game.

The exclusive game-set is available now for purchase and will continue to restock daily through May 20.

RELATED CONTENT: Rapper Ludacris’ Karma’s World Entertainment Launches Satin Sleep Collection in Partnership With Firstline Brands