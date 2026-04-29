The Ludacris Foundation Celebrates 25 Years Of Giving Back To Community

The Ludacris Foundation, founded by Atlanta artist and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, is marking 25 years of community service and youth-focused initiatives.

The rapper’s mother and the foundation’s president, Roberta J. Shields, explained that it had been his goal since he was young to give back to the community, and he has been doing so since the organization’s inception.

“When Chris was small, we would have goals in terms of his achievements,” Shields said. “Part of those goals was giving back to the community.”

“I really mimicked what I did for my staff with my son,” she said. “He had goals, he had measurements.”

According to the foundation’s website, nine other people help run the organization.

The foundation is run by a small team, with Ludacris serving as chairman and Shields as president, supported by program and communications staff.

With Ludacris returning with new music and a new album, Shields recognizes the foundation’s impact and welcomes what’s in store.

“Every corporate partner that Chris has has provided support to the foundation in some way,” Shields said. “We’ve been extremely blessed, and we’ve never lost the vision of why we want to do this, so that we can bless others.”

The rapper most recently released a new single, “Pull Over,” and has issued a challenge to marching bands across the country.

The #PullOverChallenge has already been answered, with the Atlanta artist already making appearances at Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Clark Atlanta University after the HBCUs responded via social media.

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