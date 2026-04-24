Ludacris Drops In On FAMU For His ‘Pull Over Challenge’

Atlanta recording artist Ludacris is back, and after initiating his #PullOverChallenge to celebrate his latest single, “Pull Over,” the rapper/actor pulled over to make a stop at Florida A&M University (FAMU).

The “Southern Hospitality” lyricist posted a video to his social media account revealing his visit to FAMU to check out the school’s Marching 100 band. As a way to promote his latest single, the lead song off his upcoming project, his first in over a decade since the 2015 “Ludaversal” album, he has challenged marching bands to match the energy and spirit of the song. The song sounds like it was recorded with a marching band.

Ludacris appears in the video clip to let his followers know that FAMU accepted the challenge and that he visited the school. Not only did Luda fuel up the private jet for the excursion, but he also brought one of the school’s best-known alums, film producer Will Packer. Packer is also seen in the video with the Atlanta actor.

“Had to Gas up the Jet 🛩️ To PERSONALLY see FAMU’s @TheMarching100 who killed the #PullOverChallenge 🤯🤯 BUT which college is NEXT?? Tag them in the comment section! 🥁🏎️💨”

FAMU answered the initial challenge by posting its rendition of “Pull Over,” earning Ludacris’ respect and attention.

However, Ludacris didn’t have to go far, as Clark Atlanta also answered his call, and he didn’t have to fly, since the hometown HBCU had already hosted him weeks before the FAMU visit.

Ludacris announced to the world in March that he had resumed his recording career while hosting the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. He introduced “Pull Over” while performing a medley of his hits that evening. No release date for the album has been announced.

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