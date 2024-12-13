Ludacris Mistakenly Thought He Was ‘Incognegro’ At Jury Duty

On Dec. 11, Christoper “Ludacris” Bridges attempted to go incognito at jury duty in Fulton County, Georgia, and he failed.

The Fast and Furious star posted a video on his Instagram account of him walking with another jury member. Ludicrous explained to his followers that he had been dismissed from service. While his face was not visible, as it was covered in a mask, his voice was apparent. The rapper-turned-actor lamented that if he had been chosen, he would have “showed up” taking his civic responsibilities seriously.

He said, ”We didn’t get chosen for jury duty, but if we did, we would have. We would’ve shown up and showed out.”

The Area Codes rapper believed the juror had no knowledge of his identity. It is safe to say he was wrong as she quickly named the famous artist.

“Don’t nobody know who I am,” he declared.

The juror quickly responded, “You Ludacris.”

The rapper and Atlanta resident continued to deny his identity and banter about his uncanny appearance to himself. He even joked about joining a “look-alike” contest to win a few bucks.

The unnamed woman went along with Bridges’s proclamation but didn’t seem fully convinced, stating, “Yeah, sure,” at the rapper’s continued denial.

Social media users found Ludacris’s belief in anonymity humorous. The actor has an over two-decade-long career. He released his first rap album, “Word Of Mouf,” in 2003. The megastar has lived in and boisterously claimed Atlanta as his home since his debut. The rapper’s distinct voice and face have been a staple in eight Fast and Furious films, a franchise that has grossed over $7 billion at the box office.

Recently, Bridges received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, highlighting his lengthy career and many accomplishments.

His presence in Hollywood is solidified. He was honored with speeches from his famous peers, Vin Diesel, LL Cool J, and his daughter, Karma Bridges.

Ludacris expressed his heartfelt thanks to his fans, letting them know that their support is why his career thrives.

