Ludacris Hosts 'Welcome To Atlanta' Summer Sendoff, Allowing Guests To Rent Out His Mansion The chance to rent out the rapper's mansion for $4.04 a night goes live on Aug. 28.







Ludacris wants to welcome you to Atlanta with a stay at his mansion. The rapper is collaborating with Booking to rent out his home and celebrate his home city.

Deemed the “Welcome To Atlanta” Summer Sendoff, the mansion will be available for one lucky vacationer and their three guests to stay at Ludacris’ luxurious crib. Furthermore, the price shouldn’t break any banks. The cost for the stay will be $4.04 a night, paying homage to the city’s notable area code.

Ludacris showed off his not-so-humble abode to social media on Aug. 22. He also detailed the amenities of his home, complete with an open court, private theater, and lakeside views.

“What up. It’s Ludacris, and I wanted to personally welcome you to my Atlanta home,” expressed the entertainer on the Booking website. “I’m opening the doors and sharing my special space with YOU. From the moment you step in, I want you to feel like you’re part of the family. Whether you’re chillin’ by the lake, shooting hoops on the court, or catching your favorite movie in the private theater, I want you to create unforgettable lifetime memories here the same way I’ve done. It’s all about good vibes and great times! Love!”

The first-come, first-served contest opens Aug. 28, when the dream home officially goes live on the short-term rental site. The winner will receive a two-night stay at the compound and a meet-up with the homeowner himself.

Moreover, the stay will include a multitude of activities. The schedule ranges from a backyard barbecue to a gourmet dinner held at a French restaurant personally selected by Ludacris. With over 10,000 square feet of space, the stay will immerse guests into the Grammy-winner’s lifestyle, while enjoying one of Atlanta’s finest homes.

Those wanting the “Luda Life” will finally get the chance to live like a rapper from Sept. 3-5.

