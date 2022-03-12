Ludacris Continues the Work of Uplifting Black Girls With the Second Season of Netflix Series, Karma’s World

Self-proclaimed girl dad Hip-Hop artist and actor Ludacris created an animated series, Karma’s World for Netflix back in 2020.

The storyline for Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, who is an aspiring musical artist and rapper.

She is smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, and puts her all into her songwriting. While she is pursuing her dreams, she is just starting to understand the emotional power that words and music can have.

According to NBC News, the second series just debuted this week and Ludacris spoke to the news outlet about the importance of the animated series.

“For my own daughters, I would love for them to see a show like the one I’ve created,” Bridges said, “where they can see their hair represented and the texture represented, and hear about real-life situations that they’re going through … and just constantly reminding kids that the sky’s the limit — and they can go after their dreams, and they can make change, no matter how young they are, starting in their own neighborhood.”

The animated series is geared toward children ages 6-9 and is a coming-of-age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world. Karma’s World is inspired by Ludacris’ oldest daughter, Karma, and based on the interactive educational website of the same name created by Karma’s World Entertainment back in 2009.

Ludacris is the father of four girls. The youngest being 7 months and the oldest 20. Karma, his first-born who inspired Karma’s World furnishes most of the ideas and themes for the series.

The Fast & Furious cast member also is the voice of Karma’s father, Conrad.

“I love being a girl dad,” Ludacris said. “I’m just the portal for what the most high wants to give me. So we’re going to have some more empowered, extremely intelligent and strong Black women in the world today because they have chosen me to be their father.”

You can view Karma’s World now on Netflix.