Ludacris’ Longtime Manager Chaka Zulu In ICU After Being Shot and Wounded Outside Atlanta Restaurant

Chaka Zulu, an acclaimed music executive who served as the longtime right-hand manager to rapper Ludacris was reportedly shot outside Afro-Caribbean restaurant APT 4B in Atlanta on Sunday.

According to WSB-TV, Zulu was one of three victims shot. One man was left dead and was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Artez Benton.

According to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department,

Preliminary Information: On 6/26/22, around 11:35 pm, officers responded to multiple persons shot at the location of 2293 Peachtree Rd. Upon arrival, officers located three adult males with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital where one of them was later pronounced deceased. Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Zulu is co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records. The gunman is reportedly still on the loose.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, sent this statement to WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden: ”We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed just sent me the following statement on Chaka Zulu:”We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.” @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 27, 2022

This is a developing story.