Ludacris Loves The Kids: Donates $50K To Children’s Theatre Of Cincinnati

Ludacris is all about giving back and is staying true to his philanthropy efforts by donating $50,000 to the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.

The rapper/actor was in Cincy earlier this month where he performed alongside Ashanti at the Hard Rock Casino. While there, the “Stand Up” rapper made a pledge to donate $50,000 to the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati to help support its $48 million restoration campaign for the Emery Theater building, Cincy’s Local 12 reports.

With Luda’s lawyer Darrell D. Miller, serving as a board member on both the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati and Emery Theater, the “Fast & Furious” star needed little convincing to get involved in TCT’s $48 million campaign to reimagine and restore the landmark Emery Theater as its permanent home.

“I’m drawn to the Children’s Theatre’s project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today,” Ludacris said.

“The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage. As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who’s constantly investing in the next generation, I’m honored to be a part of this.”

Ludacris’s donation added to the $1.5 million boost Cincinnati Children’s Theatre received for its Emery campaign. The other money is from an anonymous donor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (@tctcincinnati)

“Exciting News! TCT has received an anonymous $1.5 million gift, in addition to a $50,000 donation from the @ludacrisfdtn,” the theater captioned a post. “This pushes our “A Crown for the Queen City” campaign over the $30 million mark!”

Locals praised the “Number One Spot” rapper’s donation toward restoring the city.

“Shout-out to @ludacris for rolling out some money to keep the theater alive!” one fan wrote.

“This is awesome,” added another.

RELATED CONTENT: Ludacris Partners With Kellogg to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America