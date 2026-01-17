Entertainment by Mary Spiller Ludacris Bails On MAGA-Coded ‘Rock The Country’ Tour Amid Fan Backlash The rapper’s team says his inclusion on the 2026 tour was a 'mix-up.'







Ludacris is no longer scheduled to appear on Kid Rock’s “Rock the Country” festival after his name briefly appeared on the tour’s 2026 lineup, prompting swift backlash from fans online. Representatives for both the festival and the rapper confirmed this week that his inclusion was unintentional.

The country music tour, launched by Kid Rock in 2024, unveiled its 2026 lineup on Jan. 12 with Kid Rock once again headlining. The bill also featured Jason Aldean, Nelly, and a wide range of artists spanning rock and country music. Ludacris’s name appeared on the promotional poster alongside Nelly’s but was quietly removed by the morning of Jan. 16.

A spokesperson for “Rock the Country” confirmed to Rolling Stone that Ludacris would no longer be part of the festival and referred further questions to the rapper’s representatives. Ludacris’s team told the outlet the situation stemmed from an internal error. “It was a mix-up,” the representative said. “Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

Reaction from fans was immediate, particularly from those who view the festival as aligned with former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. One fan posted a video on Instagram criticizing the rapper’s apparent involvement. “Luda, bro, what are you doing? I’m so confused,” the person said. “You got 48 hours to issue a statement… you got 48 hours to let us know you’re about to cancel this contract.”

While Ludacris has exited the lineup, Nelly remains one of the tour’s featured performers. The rapper performed during the festival’s inaugural run in 2024 and later appeared at President Trump’s 2025 inauguration. Nelly defended that decision at the time, citing his family’s military background. “I was born in a military base in Austin. My father served, my grandfather served, my uncle served, my auntie served,” he said. “If these people can give their life for the office, Nelly can perform for it.”

Although “Rock the Country” is not formally billed as a political event, it has included overt political moments. During the 2024 tour, Gavin Adcock launched an onstage rant against then-President Joe Biden, shouting, “F*** you Joe Biden, you c***sucking motherf***er.” That same year, Trump introduced Kid Rock’s set via a prerecorded video, declaring, “Fight, fight, fight, win, win, win, for the American people.”

Despite the controversy, the 2026 tour is moving forward with a high-profile roster. Along with Kid Rock and Aldean, the lineup includes Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, and others. The tour is set to visit eight U.S. cities, beginning May 1–2 in Belleville, Texas.

Industry observers note that the presence of mainstream country stars highlights a growing openness within Nashville toward Trump-aligned events, a shift from the industry’s more cautious approach during his first term.

