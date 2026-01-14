Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Internet Is Side-Eyeing Ludacris And Nelly’s ‘MAGA Music Fest’ Booking Nelly and Ludacris are being shamed online for their booking at a festival nicknamed the "MAGA Music Fest."







Ludacris and Nelly are facing backlash after being announced as performers for “Rock the Country,” a pro-American event also nicknamed the “MAGA Music Fest.”

On Jan. 12, organizers revealed the 2026 “Rock the Country” lineup, featuring a country-heavy roster with headliners like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, both known for their right-leaning politics. Nelly and Ludacris are the only non-country acts scheduled to perform, with Ludacris slated to perform in Anderson, South Carolina, alongside Creed and Shinedown, and in Ocala, Florida, with Blake Shelton and Brooks & Dunn. Nelly is scheduled for the Hamburg, New York, show, sharing the stage with devoted Trump supporter Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr.

Though not explicitly political, The New York Times called the 2024 festival “a vision of the MAGA movement in pure party mode,” describing the shows as feeling like “Trump rallies” even without Trump. Given the festival’s pro-America theme and the current political climate under Trump, Ludacris and Nelly quickly came under fire from fans disappointed by their participation.

“Sooooooo what’s y’all excuse for Ludacris and Nelly since y’all had so much to say about Nicki Minaj,” one X user wrote.

Sooooooo what’s y’all excuse for Ludacris and Nelly since y’all had so much to say about Nicki Minaj https://t.co/eOcLSEZHEY pic.twitter.com/wqJj8lvZfu — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕛𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@FeelTheBass86) January 13, 2026

“Black rich men love Trump. Let’s start shunning them the same way we did Chrisette Michelle and Nicky Minaj,” another user wrote. “I dont buy music anymore from any of them. But publicly Snoop, Ice Cube, Nelly, now Luda, they all need to be shamed.”

Nelly’s natural blend of pop, rap, and country has him often sharing stages with country acts. He faced backlash last year for performing at Trump’s inauguration and again after defending the show and expressing patriotism. Ludacris has only publicly aligned with Democratic and progressive causes, like endorsing Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Hill Harper for Senate in 2024.

While the bookings may be purely professional, fans are calling out both rappers for their participation.

“All money is not good money. Ludacris, Nelly I’m not surprised by, should’ve thought long and hard before being apart of this,” an X user wrote. “Whatever they’re offering, he can get tenfold elsewhere. Not worth the PR hassle.”

