You Can Now Purchase Dwight Howard’s Home For $11.3M

If you have a little more than $12 million to spare and are looking for a new house, you can purchase a home owned by former NBA player Dwight Howard, located near Atlanta.

According to The Robb Report, a real estate listing for a house in Suwanee for $11.25 million belongs to the former Orlando Magic player. It’s described as a European-style residence about 35 miles northeast of Atlanta. Howard has owned the property for over seven years.

The home was built in 2010 for about $40 million and was purchased by the center in 2016 for $8.8 million while Howard was playing for the Atlanta Hawks, according to Footboom.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that the property is more than 32,000 square feet and spread across 14 acres. It has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, nine half bathrooms, six full kitchens, a game room, a movie theater, and a private gym.

The main kitchen has a large adjacent scullery and a walk-in pantry with remote-controlled shelving. An oversized bedroom suite is located on the main floor of the house and has a private, covered balcony and dual custom closets. The property has six interior and exterior fireplaces, with a set of spiral stone staircases that lead to the backyard.

The property also includes a private lake, a half-court basketball court, and a heated saltwater swimming pool. A pool house and garage can accommodate more than 10 cars.

The house is listed by Kelly Anderson of Engel & Volkers Atlanta.

Howard is still looking to play in the NBA, hoping to land with a team heading for the playoffs and earning another ring. He has campaigned to rejoin LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Orlando Magic drafted him as the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and led the team to the 2009 NBA finals. He finally won an NBA championship when he played for the Lakers in 2020.

During his NBA career, he also played for the Houston Rockets, the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

