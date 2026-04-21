Former Alabama Player Accused Of Impersonating NFL Players To Obtain Nearly $20M In Fraudulent Loans

Luther Davis, a former University of Alabama defensive tackle, has been accused of posing as several NFL players to collect almost $20 million in fraudulent loans.

According to The Athletic, in a March court filing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Davis and a co-conspirator, CJ Evins, donned wigs and makeup to pose as NFL players (identified by the initials X.M., D.N., and M.P.) between May 2023 and October 2024.

Both men have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft, all felonies.

The men plotted to obtain at least 13 loans. When it was time to join a Zoom call with the lenders, they presented identification and documents that were either stolen or featured the players’ photos, which were “easily found online.”

Once the loans were approved, lenders were sent through a network of fake businesses set up by Davis and Evins, as well as their personal accounts. The funds were then used to purchase real estate, cars, and jewelry.

According to NBC News, they received more than $19.8 million from various lenders.

“Unbeknownst to the broker and the lender, none of the players who were supposedly receiving the loans attended any of these closings,” according to the filing. It said that Davis “dressed in disguise and impersonated the players, providing fake identification documents to convince the notary.”

Davis is scheduled for an April 27 hearing before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg in Atlanta and has indicated he will plead guilty to the charges. Evins will also plead guilty before Grimberg this month, according to his attorney, Benjamin Black Alper.

Davis played defensive lineman for the undefeated, championship-winning 2009 Crimson Tide. Over his four-year collegiate career, he made 47 tackles.

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