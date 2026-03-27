Luv’s Brownies® Celebrates Women’s History Month And 30 Years In Business

Originally published in BlackNews.com.

Andrea Lacy, founder and CEO of Luv’s Brownies®, the iconic Bay Area bakery behind the Original Heart-Shaped Brownie®, is celebrating Women’s History Month with major milestones that highlight its continued growth, community impact, and commitment to expanding educational opportunities.

As her company approaches its 30th anniversary this October, she is strengthening her regional presence through her popular dessert truck, which now attends approximately 300 events per year, serves more than 20,000 items annually, and appears at some San Jose Earthquakes games and every BayFC soccer game at PayPal Stadium. “Everyone loves when Luv’s Brownies are at the matches,” said Bianca Padilla, Earthquakes and BayFC event operations.

Featured on KRON4’s Live in the Bay

Luv’s Brownies was recently featured on KRON4’s Live in the Bay, where Lacy shared the company’s creative roots and ongoing innovation.

The feature highlighted how a simple college baking idea evolved into a nationally recognized brand known for its signature heart-shaped brownies and purpose-driven mission.

From Campus Hustle to Community Leader

While attending San José State University, Lacy worked three jobs to put herself through school before discovering she had dyslexia—a learning difference that ultimately revealed her creative strengths. A recipe error caused by transposing ingredients led to the creation of the brand’s now-iconic heart-shaped brownie.

Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of San José State University, recently celebrated Lacy’s journey in a message to the Spartan community: “What if the brownies you baked in college ended up at the Super Bowl? That’s not a dream. That’s Andrea Lacy, CEO of Luv’s Brownies… I love how Andrea has mixed her heart and hustle into a 30-year Bay Area success story.”

She continued: “What inspires me most is her CEO voice and commitment to ensure others have a path forward. She created the Grit Award Scholarship to support students who demonstrate perseverance in pursuing higher education. That’s Spartan spirit. Entrepreneurship with purpose. Success with heart.”

Fifth Annual Grit Scholarship Now Open

In honor of Women’s History Month, Luv’s Brownies is opening applications for the fifth annual Grit Scholarship, which supports students who have demonstrated resilience, perseverance, and determination in overcoming adversity while pursuing higher education or vocational training. Up to three scholarships of $500 each will be awarded.

Eligible students must submit:

• A 500-word “grit story” essay

• Letters of recommendation

• Proof of community service

• Verification of enrollment in a four-year college, community college, or vocational program

• Documentation of financial need

Applications close Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 10 p.m. PST. Apply at: www.luvsbrownies.com/scholarship.

“Being a woman founder approaching 30 years in business is not just a milestone—it’s a responsibility,” said Lacy. “We stand on the shoulders of women who created pathways before us. Our job is to widen those pathways for the next generation.”

Expanding Community Impact

Luv’s Brownies continues to deepen its community partnerships, particularly in Alameda County, where its dessert truck has become a beloved presence at regional events in collaboration with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Street Eats.

“The Luv’s Brownies Food Truck has expanded its business to Alameda County and has become a local favorite, appearing at community events in partnership with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Street Eats. The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Street Eats are proud of the connection that we have built between awesome food trucks like Luv’s Brownies and the community that comes out to our events. Luv’s Brownies contributes so much to bringing a sense of community through delicious brownies,” said Napoleon Batalao, Director of Digital Communications for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

From campus beginnings to regional expansion, Luv’s Brownies’ journey represents entrepreneurship powered by perseverance—and heart.

About

Founded in 1996, Luv’s Brownies is a digital-native bakery best known for its signature heart-shaped brownies, offering nationwide shipping and local delivery. The company also operates a Cuban café and dessert truck serving Santa Clara and Alameda counties, featuring Cuban sandwiches, signature drinks, and award-winning desserts.

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