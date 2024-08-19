Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Star Publicist And Life Coach Lynn Hobson Empowering Female Entrepreneurs With Networking Platform 'Money Lynn & Friends' was born out of a desire to create a supportive and empowering network for women entrepreneurs, especially those from minority backgrounds.







The pleasure of giving back is not lost on entrepreneur Lynn Hobson, who has been involved in the entertainment industry since 1995 when she worked for powerhouse publicist Terrie Williams. While building up her résumé, working with Eddie Murphy and Boyz II Men, she became director of Publicity at Untertainment Records. At the label, she worked with Lil Kim, Junior MAFIA, and Cam’Ron until she started her entrepreneurial journey in 1998, when she started her own company.

Her latest venture, “Money Lynn & Friends,” is a platform that encourages other entrepreneurs to gather. With 95% of these enterprises led by women, it has become a haven for female entrepreneurs to have an inclusive and supportive environment.

This entity has become a pop-up shop and expo that offers a dynamic space for entrepreneurs to market, promote, showcase, and sell their products. With different themes and goals throughout the year, minority-owned businesses can network among peers amid support from people who look and think like them.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with “Money Lynn” about the purpose of “Money Lynn & Friends” and her contributions to helping fellow entrepreneurs succeed in their businesses.

You’ve been involved in the entertainment industry for several years, and throughout that time, you’ve done things for the community that have helped empower them. Why did you feel it was important to do so, and how have you helped others with that mindset?

From the very beginning of my career in the entertainment industry, I recognized the impact that media and public relations can have on individuals and communities. It was important for me to leverage my platform to not only entertain but also empower and uplift those around me. I believe that when we invest in our communities, we create a ripple effect of positive change and opportunity. Through initiatives like “Money Lynn & Friends,” I’ve been able to mentor young talents, provide resources and networking opportunities, and create platforms for voices that might otherwise go unheard. By sharing my knowledge and connections, I hope to inspire others to pursue their passions and give back to their communities to further a culture of support and empowerment.

You also focus on assisting women entrepreneurs, particularly minority-owned businesses, through your “Money Lynn & Friends.” When did you start this initiative, and what goals do you have for it?

“Money Lynn & Friends” was born out of a desire to create a supportive and empowering network for women entrepreneurs, especially those from minority backgrounds. I started this initiative in 2020, recognizing the unique challenges that women and minorities often face in the business world. My goal is to provide them with the tools, resources, and connections needed to thrive. This includes everything from workshops and mentorship programs to networking events and funding opportunities. Ultimately, I aim to create a community where Black and brown women entrepreneurs can share their experiences, learn from one another, and build successful, sustainable businesses.

How do you and your company help those under the umbrella, and what goes into including certain people and businesses when you do events?

At “Money Lynn & Friends,” we take a holistic approach to supporting those who come under our umbrella. This involves providing tailored advice, strategic PR and marketing services, and creating opportunities for exposure through events and media features. When selecting individuals and businesses to include in our events, we look for those who not only have a compelling story or innovative business model but also demonstrate a commitment to the community and a willingness to support and uplift others. We aim to create a diverse and dynamic mix of participants who can learn from and inspire each other.

Through your efforts, you’ve hosted several panels with entrepreneurs and successful business people. How do you decide what will be featured at your events, and what goes into the planning?

Deciding what to feature at our events involves a combination of market research, community feedback, and current trends in the industry. We aim to address the most pressing issues and opportunities that our audience faces at that particular time. Planning an event involves meticulous attention to detail, from securing the right venue and speakers to marketing the event and ensuring a seamless experience for attendees. We also prioritize inclusivity and diversity, making sure that our panels and discussions represent a wide range of perspectives and experiences. Collaborating with industry experts and influencers is key to delivering valuable content that resonates with our audience. Keeping my thumb at the very pulse of hot trending Black & Brown concerns is of the utmost importance for me.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to start and/or revitalize their business? What do you suggest to someone who wants to thrive off their passion for what they want to do?

For anyone looking to start or revitalize their business, my advice is to stay true to your passion but be strategic in your approach. Understand your market, know your audience, and continuously seek feedback to refine your offerings. Networking is crucial—surround yourself with mentors, peers, and collaborators who can provide support and guidance. For those wanting to thrive off their passion, it’s important to stay adaptable. The journey will have its challenges, but maintaining a clear vision and being open to learning and growth will pave the way for success. Furthermore, remember why you started and let that drive you through the ups and downs. Passion combined with perseverance is a powerful force and most importantly, keep GOD first in all that you do.

