Women by Stacy Jackson Tisha Thompson’s LYS Beauty Secures 8-Figure Investment The investment from Encore Consumer Capital allows LYS Beauty to expand on inclusive product development and global marketing.







LYS Beauty founder Tisha Thompson is excited about the next phase for her brand after closing its Series A funding round with an eight-figure investment led by San Francisco-based private equity firm Encore Consumer Capital.

Following its debut in 2021, the Black woman-owned and -led clean color cosmetics brand became the first of its kind to launch in Sephora. Now, LYS Beauty plans to expand its inclusive product innovation, inventory, strategic hiring, and global marketing initiatives with the support of the industry-leading investor.

“Having the resources to scale as demand for LYS Beauty grows feels like kismet, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead,” Thompson said in a press release.

The funding round secures Encore’s hands-on expertise as LYS Beauty positions itself for global expansion beyond the U.S. and Canada, maintaining Thompson’s initial mission to provide inclusive clean beauty using high-quality formulas.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tisha as she grows this special brand,” said Encore’s Jamie Schwartz, who will serve alongside Robert Brown on the LYS Beauty board. “LYS’ product is truly innovative, its marketing strategies are on-point, and the white-space ahead is tremendous. We choose our partners carefully and believe that LYS has every bit as much potential as two other transformational beauty brands that Encore has been privileged to partner with, Tarte and Supergoop!”

Thompson’s journey to creating her brand was a personal endeavor. Part of a military family, she spent her childhood moving around a lot and found her safe space playing with makeup. The former BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptors Summit speaker previously discussed her journey in the beauty industry on the SistersInc. podcast. During the episode, “Learning Your Industry with Tisha Thompson,” she detailed her time working on other beauty brands before she launched LYS Beauty in 2020.

The brand has rapidly grown in the complexion category with its NoLimits Cream Bronzer Stick; the product has doubled in yearly sales at Sephora.

“We are thrilled to witness the continued growth of LYS Beauty,” said Alison Hahn, senior vice president of makeup and fragrance merchandising at Sephora. “LYS Beauty is a leader in the space, offering accessible and inclusive beauty solutions that truly resonate with our clients, including their easily blendable cream stick formulas.”

LYS Beauty’s revenue has nearly doubled annually, accumulating an over 200 percent increase in year-over-year direct-to-consumer sales through TikTok shop. With Thompson remaining as majority owner, LYS Beauty prepares to expand into Sephora at Kohl’s and reach over 800 stores on April 8.

RELATED CONTENT: Learning Your Industry with Tisha Thompson