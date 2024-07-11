Represent Your Frat With Style: Macy’s Exclusive Fraternity Collection Is Here

In collaboration with National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) known as The Divine Nine, Macy’s has created an exclusive clothing line to support Black Fraternities.

The clothing line features items inspired by the signature colors of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. Prices range from $49-$500.

Macy’s originally launched the line in April with limited pieces. The collection has expanded to include a variety of products including sport coats, neckwear, dress shirts, polos, sweaters, hats, and other accessories. The line was created in partnership with Tayion Collection® and designed by Montee Holland. The self-made designer is a 2019 graduate of The Workshop at Macy’s. Additional pieces are designed by Stacy Adams for Macy’s private brand, Club Room.

This new menswear collection will complement the Sorority Collection that was launched in 2022.

Elwyn Mapps, Macy’s VP, men’s sportswear and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. member, said that he is “thrilled” about the partnership.

“As a proud member of The Divine Nine, I am thrilled to provide members with a collection that reflects their organization’s mission and history while empowering members to express their personal style,” Mapps said.

He continued, “This assortment authentically represents each organization by featuring signature colors and speaks to their dedication to academic excellence, community service and brotherhood.”

Additionally, Macy’s will provide financial support to several foundations selected by The Divine Nine Fraternities. Through its social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s plans to donate over $3 million to these organizations by the end of January 2025.

The retail giant has contributed $1.75M to the education and research foundations of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

The Fraternity Collection is available online and in select stores.