The Queen Has Spoken: Beyoncé Leaves Lizzo Out Of ‘Break My Soul’ Tribute On Latest Tour Stop

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has made a real-time update to her “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix)” in light of current allegations against fellow pop star Lizzo. During the Renaissance World Tour stop in Boston on Tuesday, Aug. 1, fans noticed Queen Bey failed to mention the “About Damn Time” singer in the lyrics to the tribute anthem.

Beyoncé did NOT say Lizzo’s name tonight- pic.twitter.com/ory4xkJbYV — danny² (@captainyonce) August 2, 2023

Instead, the 41-year-old entertainer opted to repeat the name of Erykah Badu, who recently accused Beyoncé of copying her tour style via an Instagram post. Oh, the irony!

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, has been in the news after a lawsuit was filed by former dancers accusing the singer of verbal and sexual assault and fat-shaming. The allegations disappointed fans of the 35-year-old body-inclusive star whose own struggles with acceptance and criticism have been a rallying cry for those who’ve often felt out of place. Ironically, Lizzo even went private on social media earlier this year following merciless and unwarranted attacks on her physical appearance.

It’s not clear whether the omission of Lizzo was in response to the allegations against her or if Beyoncé intended to shower Badu with extra gratitude in light of her comments; however, fans of both have responded to the lyric update. “Beyoncé reiterating Badu and skipping Lizzo… that’s on hitting 2 birds with 1 stone,” one user commented. “Why are people trying to make Beyoncé not saying Lizzo’s name a thing? She also didn’t say Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, or Roberta Flack y’all. She wanted y’all to feel that BADU moment,” said another. Only time will tell whether the lyric change will be permanent moving forward until more information is released surrounding the lawsuit against Lizzo.

The Renaissance World Tour experience continues Saturday, Aug. 5, at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

