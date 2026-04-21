Major League Baseball, Philadelphia Phillies Release 2026 All-Star Week Schedule

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game takes place in Philadelphia this year, and the league has just released the schedule for All-Star Week from July 10 to July 14.

The 96th Midsummer Classic will be played at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, in the same year the country celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence. The list of events leading up to the actual game will kick off with the HBCU Swingman Classic. The All-Star Game returns to Philly, exactly 50 years after the city hosted the game during the nation’s bicentennial celebration at the old Veterans Stadium in 1976.

⭐️ MLB & Phillies reveal 2026 All-Star Week schedule and festivities for the ASG in Philly in July pic.twitter.com/GioCIE2sJe — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 21, 2026

“As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia carries added significance, bringing one of America’s most iconic pastimes to the city where the country’s story began,” said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Operations & Events, in a written statement. “With baseball deeply woven into the fabric of American culture, this moment becomes more than a marquee sporting event; it’s a celebration of tradition, unity, and shared experience. Set within a year when Philadelphia will host the world, All-Star Week captures a uniquely American perspective on that global spotlight, rooted in heritage, community, and the enduring spirit of the game.”

The HBCU Swingman Classic presented by USA Baseball will take place on Friday, July 10; the All-Star Futures Game and MLBx All-Star 3-on-3 happen on Sunday, July 12; the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, Monday, July 13; and the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 14.

MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr., co-created the Swingman Classic for student-athletes from Division I programs at historically Black colleges & universities to showcase their skills on a national stage. Heading into its fourth year, it will air live on MLB.TV. The Swingman Classic is a celebration of HBCU culture, including music, entertainment, and ceremonies born from HBCUs around the country.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The schedule for the week’s activities is listed below:

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by USA Baseball Friday, July 10th

All-Star Commissioner’s Cup Friday, July 10th – Monday, July 13th

Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER Friday, July 10th – Monday, July 13th

Capital One All-Star Village Saturday, July 11th – Tuesday, July 14th

MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express Saturday, July 11th

All-Star Futures Game Sunday, July 12th

MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 Sunday, July 12th

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Monday, July 13th

All-Star Red Carpet Show Tuesday, July 14th

MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

For complete information, visit AllStarGame.com.

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