Marjorie Taylor Called a White Supremacist by Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming “victim” after Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) called her a white supremacist.

During a press conference early Thursday, the far-right Republican congresswoman told reporters she was offended by the name and equated it to being called another racial slur. “Calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to, that is like calling a person of color the N-word,” Greene said.

“Calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to, that is like calling a person of color the N-word” – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/9hPHKSM5Qg — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 18, 2023

Greene and Bowman got into an argument on May 17 on the steps of the US Capitol, Forbes reports. While Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was being interviewed, Bowman began yelling for the indicted congressman to resign. “New Yorkers need better,” Bowman shouted. “You’ve got to kick him out. That’s when Greene approached Bowman and started chanting “impeach Biden,” told him to close the U.S.-Mexico border, and “save the country.” Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) allegedly stepped in to stop it.

If Twitter isn’t real life then explain this pic.twitter.com/9IoEEsTmfc — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 17, 2023

During the press conference where Greene introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden, she claimed Bowman was “yelling, shouting and raising his voice.” She also said she feels “threatened by him.” “There’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, so I am concerned,” she said, according to The Guardian.

Bowman, who is known for calling out far-right Republicans, released a statement explaining how dangerous Greene’s claims against him are.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman released a statement on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene: pic.twitter.com/M3qwP9ncAO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 18, 2023

“Marjorie’s attack is beyond a dog whistle. It’s a bull-horn,” Bowman wrote. “And it’s reckless and dangerous. This is historically what white supremacists do. They try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin, and Black humanity—so that we can be targeted for harm.”