7 Thoughtful Quotes From Malcolm-Jamal Warner

We are still mourning the loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who went above and beyond his well known character as Theo Huxtable. He was recognized as an artist involved in poetry and music while sharing insightful commentary on Black culture that carried significant emotional and intellectual value with his audience. Warner openly discussed topics such as legacy preservation, personal identity, and dealing with loss on various platforms. These reflections offer a peek into his commitment to living a life based on honesty and purpose.

1.) “The hood side, ultimately historically, is what has always created American culture.”

Warner delves into how “the hood” serves as the cornerstone of mainstream culture on his podcast, Not All Hood: Here and Now Archive,

2.) “Black survival in of itself is Black excellence.”

Warner questions the notion that success is only linked to achievements and emphasizes the determination and courage needed to conquer and overcome obstacles.

3.) “I will be able to leave this earth knowing—and people knowing—that I was a good person…with all of the darkness in the world—it is possible to maintain your soul and be a good person.”

Warner appeared on the Hot & Bothered podcast and shared the importance of integrity and the value of staying true to one’s principles and moral convictions in challenging situations.

4.) “If you’ve ever seen someone take their final breath, there’s this peace that comes over them.”

Warner reflects on the memories of his grandfather and how their shared experiences shaped him as a person and developed his beliefs and character.

5.) “I remember my mother said, ‘Mr. Cosby gave you immortality…but then…there’s another lane of legacy that I get to leave.’”

He shows his respect for his character Theo Huxtable from The Cosby Show and emphasizes the impact the character had on 1980s culture while also recognizing the lasting influence of his personal growth and charitable work outside of television.

6.) “When we talk about the Black community, we tend to speak of it as a monolith…there are so many different facets.”

Warner talks passionately of experiences across the spectrum of Blackness, pointing out the richness and diversity present in Black communities and emphasizing the importance of presenting the multitude of viewpoints that reflect the true complexity in Black communities.

7.) “Sweetness doesn’t make you weak—it makes you strong.”

Warner looks back on how being compassionate and vulnerable can be sources of strength. He shares stories about Ennis Cosby’s kindness, resilience, and influence.

