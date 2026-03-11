Former Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis Signs 3-Year Contract With Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with former Green Bay back-up quarterback Malik Willis on a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

According to NFL.com, the agreement was made possible after the Dolphins released Tua Tagovailoa on March 9. The deal, which becomes official when the new league year starts on March 11, reportedly includes $45 million fully guaranteed (which has a $22.5 million signing bonus), $1.25 million for 2026, and $21.5 million for 2027.

Dolphins signing QB Malik Willis to a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/zQ4a4AKVml — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

The Dolphins’ new starting quarterback is leaving the Green Bay Packers after two seasons. He previously played for the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in the third round in 2022.

ESPN reported that the Dolphins signing Willis is a reunion of sorts. First-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new coach Jeff Hafley were with the Packers when Willis played there. Wills started three games in Green Bay throwing for 612 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 174 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns, showing his potential.

“Well, obviously, he was our scout team quarterback,” Hafley said. “So a lot of times he really couldn’t do what he does best because I was sitting there telling him, if we were playing a dropback guy and he started scrambling, I’d tell him, ‘Hey, you got to stay in the pocket, man. Like, stop scrambling. That’s not what we’re doing today.’ And then if we were playing a scrambler, he could play his game and do his thing.

“Obviously, him and I have a really good relationship, and he always did a really good job and gave us everything that he had.”

Willis played at Auburn University before transferring to Liberty University and getting drafted by the Titans.

