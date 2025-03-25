Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Malik Yoba Has A Response To Anti-DEI Administration, ‘I’m A Non-White Man’ ​Malik Yoba is explaining why he no longer identifies as a Black man or person of color, choosing instead to refer to himself as a "non-white man."







Malik Yoba has decided that he is no longer a Black man or a person of color. Instead, you can refer to the actor as a “non-white man.”

The New York Undercover star was taking a stroll through the neighborhood when he decided to share his epiphany in response to President Donald Trump’s administration’s dismantling of DEI efforts.

“America? I’ve decided that I’m no longer a Black man. I’m no longer a person of color, BIPOC, none of that s**t,” Yoba says in the video captured by The Art of Dialogue. “What I am is a non-white man. And I think we should all just start calling ourselves non-white. So, they’re gonna have to figure it out.”

Actor Malik Yoba announces he’s no longer a Black man or Person of Color and reveals he now prefers to be called a ‘Non-White Man’.



(🎥 Malik Yoba/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/tA59XiFbx5 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 22, 2025

“Let them rebuke that. Let them refute it,” Yoba continued. “Let them come up with something that just says we like all non-whites. Excuse me. We don’t like all non-whites.”

His seemingly sarcastic announcement sparked debate and reactions.

“He’s being sarcastic against the anti-DEI anti-”wokeness” of this current administration,” one X user wrote.

There were also many who missed the message.

“Call yourself what you want, but the system of white supremacy will still be here,” one person wrote.

“I was about to jump him until I heard the video and understood the valid point he is making,” added someone else.

Willie D of The Geto Boys took to his YouTube channel to further explain what he took from Yoba’s proclamation.

“Are you picking up what he’s putting down?” Willie D asked. “Malik is trying to say is this Trump administration has rallied white folks to come together against everybody else and that the only way the rest of us individuals stand a chance is to consolidate our individual powers and make a collective effort to get what we want and what we need out of this administration and out of this country. I can dig that.”

RELATED CONTENT: Malik Yoba To Host Real Estate Development and Generational Wealth Building Activation