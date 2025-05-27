Man Admits To Calling CPS On Mother Of Viral Sensation ‘Miss Shirley,’ ‘I Was Just Looking Out’

A man is owning up to being the reason CPS was called on the mother of 4-year-old viral dancing star Miss Shirley.

The toddler has gained a significant social media following, earning spots on local news and The Jennifer Hudson Show for her crowd-pleasing line dancing. While many celebrate her talent, charm, and personality, some critics have taken issue with the outfits and dance moves Miss Shirley performs under her mother’s guidance.

Among the critics is one man who recently took to TikTok to take credit for being the “guilty” culprit who involved Child Protection Services in Miss Shirley’s internet fame.

“I see everybody asking the million-dollar question. ‘Who calls CPS on Miss Shirley Mama?’ Guilty,” the man said in a video captured by Onsite. “I didn’t know her mama was gonna get on live, crashing out afterwards. And, quite frankly, I don’t give a damn.”

The man who contacted CPS said he’s facing backlash for reporting a family he doesn’t personally know. However, he claims he was “scared” for young Miss Shirley’s well-being and felt compelled to take action.

It was after seeing Miss Shirley’s recent red dress video, set to Johnny Gill’s “Red Dress,” that prompted him to “take action.”

“Nah, man, I picked up my phone immediately,” he said. “There’s one thing about us talking about this sh*t every day. But I feel like somebody had to take action.”

He has received mixed reactions to his call to CPS. “Called CPS for what??? Her dancing?… smh people need to find something to do…,” one person wrote. However, many seemed to agree with the decision and admitted to finding some of Miss Shirley’s online content inappropriate for a 4-year-old.

“The red dress video is giving grooming 🤷🏾‍♀️ this is a weird world we’re living in,” one critic wrote. “Kids are not safe just being kids, no parent should make it even harder by putting their children in situations that could go wrong.”

Miss Shirley’s mother, Tish Tucker, has since responded to the criticism of her daughter and how she parents her child, saying it’s the people sitting at home “with nothing to do” who have the most to say.

“I’m sick of it. I’m a motherfu*king mama before anything. I’m sick of you low-life bi*ches trying to discredit me as a mother,” she said in a video posted online.

RELATED CONTENT: WHERE DEM FANS AT? Virginia State Shows How An HBCU Graduation Gets Down With ‘Boots On The Ground’ During Commencement