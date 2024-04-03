Tennessee Man Arrested After Firing Shots To Celebrate Divorce

A Tennessee man who was celebrating his divorce from his now ex-wife fired his gun in a celebratory fashion and was arrested.

According to WSMV, 26-year-old Juan Jose Vasquez, who is also known as Craig Jose Miller, is facing more than a dozen charges after he admittedly fired gunshots in downtown Nashville on April 1. He was detained and charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, theft of property, drug possession, and assaulting officers.

Metro Nashville police officers were called to the scene after receiving a call regarding shots fired at a crowded intersection. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Miller sitting at the corner of the intersection with a friend. He initially denied firing the gun but later admitted he did so because he had just divorced his wife. He let off eight shots “as a celebration for regaining my freedom,” according to the police affidavit.

WKRN reported that the police officers spoke to a delivery driver who told them that he heard some gunshots and saw Miller “waving a firearm around and shooting off two rounds in different directions.”

The officers reportedly found the gun in a parking lot next to the intersection. They also recovered eight bullet shells and spoke to other people on the scene who identified Miller and said they were placed in danger after he started shooting his gun.

He was brought in for reckless endangerment after a witness told officers that the gunman was Miller.

Police officers stated that they found a THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) pen in the suspect’s pocket and reported he had slurred speech and was not able to take care of himself.

Miller’s friend informed officers that there was “bomb-making material” in a black backpack. They closed the roadway, and when they found the backpack, they discovered reported stolen property from a vehicle break-in that took place earlier that night. The MNPD also confirmed the gun was also stolen from the vehicle.

He reportedly kicked a police officer in the stomach while being arrested and allegedly told law enforcement “he was going to kill all of them regardless if he was in handcuffs or not.”