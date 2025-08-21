Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Man Accused Of Organizing Young Dolph’s Murder Acquitted By Memphis Jury The alleged mastermind of Young Dolph's 2021 murder was cleared of all charges.







The man accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been acquitted on all charges.

Govan Hernandez was acquitted Aug. 21 of felony charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, Local Memphis reported. The verdict came after a three-hour jury deliberation on day three of the trial into the November 2021 killing of Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.

Speaking with reporters after the verdict, Govan thanked those who didn’t “shy away from him” and maintained his innocence.

“Thank you to the jury for getting this right and getting my life back,” Govan said. “I knew in my heart I was innocent. Without God, I don’t even think I would have made it this far. I’m just happy to be free.”

While Govan, 45, was not accused of killing Young Dolph, prosecutors argued that he directed the two men who did. One of the shooters even testified that Govan hired him to carry out the shooting in exchange for a $10,000 cut. However, the jury was not convinced and acquitted Govan of all charges early Thursday.

During the trial, Govan’s defense attorneys criticized the police investigation and questioned the credibility of cellphone records showing his communication with the shooters. They argued there was no direct evidence connecting him to Young Dolph’s killing.

“Thankfully, the jurors listened; they saw the holes in the case,” said Govan’s lawyer, Manny Arora.

Young Dolph was back in his hometown to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys when he was fatally shot outside his favorite bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. During the trial, Cornelius Smith Jr., who admitted to being one of the two gunmen, testified against Govan, claiming he hired him and Justin Johnson to carry out the hit.

Smith, who was called a “pathological liar” by Dolph’s attorney, had also been the key witness against Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 after being identified as the second shooter. Smith has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has yet to be set.

